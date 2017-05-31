 
Gunheart Announced

[May 31, 2017, 8:57 pm ET]

Drifter Entertainment announces Gunheart, an Unreal Engine 4 virtual reality action/shooter coming to Oculus Rift and HTC Vive this summer. They say this is being designed for co-op to take full advantage of motion controls and 3D spaces, "bringing three players together in high speed, explosive matches." This trailer offers a look, and the announcement has more details:

Gunheart combines the fun of summer sci-fi blockbuster movies with the polished genre-defining gameplay of Gears of War and Halo. Players transform into futuristic bounty hunters, linking their minds and hearts with robotic killing machines across the galaxy. Shedding bodies like bullet casings, players are able to adapt to any situation and move across the battlefield at the speed of thought as they enter a lawless frontier filled with rival factions, hostile aliens and wealth beyond measure waiting to be pulled from the heavens.

Gunheart's unique take on teleportation takes battlefield mobility to the next level, allowing players to teleport quickly through levels, engaging alien enemies with a variety of weapons, which can be held in either hand. Players can unlock the verticality of any space with a thought, raining hell from high ground and then quickly switching to up-close-and-personal surprise attacks. The game’s variety of weapons changes the way players move while unlocking new strategies on the battlefield. Mastering combat within Gunheart will rely on both real-world skill and agility.

