Gunheart Announced

Drifter Entertainment announces Gunheart, an Unreal Engine 4 virtual reality action/shooter coming to Oculus Rift and HTC Vive this summer. They say this is being designed for co-op to take full advantage of motion controls and 3D spaces, "bringing three players together in high speed, explosive matches." This trailer offers a look, and the announcement has more details:
