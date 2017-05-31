 
Rezrog Released

[May 31, 2017, 8:57 pm ET] - Post a Comment

Redrum! Rezrog is now available on GOG.com and Steam, offering an adventure/RPG for Windows, macOS, and Linux. Here's a release trailer, and here's word:

Test your fighting spirit as you take your party of brave adventurers on an epic quest to restore peace to the lands of Rezrog in this table-top inspired, turn-based, dungeon crawler. Upgrade your skills & tactically exploit enemy weaknesses as you try to handle everything the dungeons will throw at you.

