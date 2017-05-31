 
Send News. Want a reply? Read this. More in the FAQ.   News Forum - All Forums - Mobile - PDA - RSS Headlines  RSS Headlines   Twitter  Twitter
Customize
User Settings
Styles:
LAN Parties
Upcoming one-time events:
United Kingdom 06/02

Regularly scheduled events

Take-Two Acquires Kerbal Space Program; New 2K Prez

[May 31, 2017, 09:54 am ET] - 4 Comments

Two news bits come out of Take-Two Interactive this morning. They announce the appointment of David Ismailer as President of 2K, replacing Christoph Hartmann, who left the company earlier this month. They also announce the acquisition of Kerbal Space Program. Here's part of the story:

The acquisition of Kerbal Space Program further diversifies Take-Two’s industry-leading portfolio of owned intellectual property. The current team at Squad will continue to provide support and ongoing development for the title through game updates and expansions, including the previously announced Kerbal Space Program: Making History Expansion, which is expected to launch later this calendar year.

“We have been impressed with Kerbal Space Program since its launch, and we are committed to grow this unique experience while continuing to support its passionate community,” said Michael Worosz, SVP, Head of Corporate Development and Independent Publishing at Take-Two. “We view Kerbal Space Program as a new, long-term franchise that adds a well-respected and beloved IP to Take-Two’s portfolio as we continue to explore opportunities across the independent development landscape.”

Email Digg Facebook Twitter   Share More    

 

   Current Headlines
Take-Two Acquires Kerbal Space Program; New 2K Prez
National Videogame Foundation Update
TransRoad: USA Announced
Exzore: The Rising Announced
PLAYERUNKNOWN'S BATTLEGROUNDS Leadeboard Wipe; Patch Plans
Ghost Recon Wildlands Fallen Ghosts DLC
Morning Patches
Gatherings & Competitions
Morning Consolidation
Morning Mobilization
Morning Metaverse
Morning Tech Bits
Morning Safety Dance
Morning Legal Briefs
Game Reviews
Hardware Reviews
etc.
Out of the Blue
Old Steam Forums Closing
Rising Storm 2: Vietnam Released 		  

 




Blue's News is a participant in Amazon Associates programs
and earns advertising fees by linking to Amazon.



footer

Blue's News logo

Copyright © 1996-2017 Stephen Heaslip. All rights reserved.
All trademarks are properties of their respective owners.

Privacy Policy.