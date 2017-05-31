Take-Two Acquires Kerbal Space Program; New 2K Prez

The acquisition of Kerbal Space Program further diversifies Take-Two’s industry-leading portfolio of owned intellectual property. The current team at Squad will continue to provide support and ongoing development for the title through game updates and expansions, including the previously announced Kerbal Space Program: Making History Expansion, which is expected to launch later this calendar year.



“We have been impressed with Kerbal Space Program since its launch, and we are committed to grow this unique experience while continuing to support its passionate community,” said Michael Worosz, SVP, Head of Corporate Development and Independent Publishing at Take-Two. “We view Kerbal Space Program as a new, long-term franchise that adds a well-respected and beloved IP to Take-Two’s portfolio as we continue to explore opportunities across the independent development landscape.”