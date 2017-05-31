 
National Videogame Foundation Update

[May 31, 2017, 09:54 am ET] - Post a Comment

The National Videogame Foundation updates us on what's going on at this nonprofit organization in the U.K. dedicated to videogame preservation, curation, and exhibition. Word is: "The National Videogame Foundation continues its work with Bath Spa University, developing strategies for videogame curation and exhibition, surveying international work and publishing a new White Paper detailing their findings and recommendations." They say their white paper will come later this year with recommendations on how to address issues involved in game preservation. Here's an outline of their mission:

While the economic and cultural value of videogames to the U.K. and global creative sectors is widely recognised, the long-term sustainability of games heritage is under threat. Unless we act now, future generations will lose access to their cultural heritage and the next generation of UK developers will be robbed of historical reference material.

A number of museums, galleries and grassroots projects around the world have dedicated themselves to preserving, curating and exhibiting videogames. At the forefront of this are the UK's National Videogame Arcade, The Strong National Museum of Play in Rochester, NY, the Computerpielemuseum in Berlin and Ritsumeikan University in Kyoto, Japan.

However, this activity is not co-ordinated at a national or international level.

Supported by the British Academy and Leverhulme Trust, this year, Iain Simons (National Videogame Foundation) and Professor James Newman (Bath Spa University) will travel to Japan, the USA and Germany to survey colleagues' work, share practise from the National Videogame Arcade and publish a White Paper sharing their findings and recommendations.

