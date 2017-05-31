National Videogame Foundation Update

|
|Send News. Want a reply? Read this. More in the FAQ. News Forum - All Forums - Mobile - PDA - RSS Headlines Twitter
|
The National Videogame Foundation updates us on what's going on at this nonprofit organization in the U.K. dedicated to videogame preservation, curation, and exhibition. Word is: "The National Videogame Foundation continues its work with Bath Spa University, developing strategies for videogame curation and exhibition, surveying international work and publishing a new White Paper detailing their findings and recommendations." They say their white paper will come later this year with recommendations on how to address issues involved in game preservation. Here's an outline of their mission:
Copyright © 1996-2017 Stephen Heaslip. All rights reserved.
All trademarks are properties of their respective owners.
Privacy Policy.
News CGI copyright © 1999-2017 James "furn" Furness &
Blue's News.
All rights reserved.
Chatbear v1.4.0/blue++: Page generated 31 May 2017, 11:15.
Chatbear Announcements.