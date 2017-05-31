 
Send News. Want a reply? Read this. More in the FAQ.   News Forum - All Forums - Mobile - PDA - RSS Headlines  RSS Headlines   Twitter  Twitter
Customize
User Settings
Styles:
LAN Parties
Upcoming one-time events:
United Kingdom 06/02

Regularly scheduled events

TransRoad: USA Announced

[May 31, 2017, 09:53 am ET] - Post a Comment

Publisher astragon Entertainment and developer Deck13 Hamburg announce TransRoad: USA, a simulation of running your own trucking company. They say this will be released globally for the PC later this year, and they offer this teaser trailer showing trucks on the highway with Archer-style animation. Here's how they will set you on the road to being a mean mother trucker:

Have you ever wanted to be the head of a giant transport company responsible for connecting all important sectors of the US industry? This fall, TransRoad: USA, the newest management simulation game by Deck13 Hamburg and astragon Entertainment, will grant you the opportunity to discover the sophisticated logistics that are indispensable when it comes to keeping the US economy up and running.

After conquering the Seven Seas twice in TransOcean: The Shipping Company and TransOcean 2: Rivals, the newest game by German developer team Deck13 Hamburg will take you to mainland USA. Or more precisely to a city of your choice from where you will manage your very own transport company. In the course of the game you will send countless trucks and their valuable freight along the legendary US highways, which connect not only federal states and time zones but also important industry sectors and their suppliers. With TransRoad: USA you will gain entrance into the challenging world of cross-country haulage and by cleverly employing your management skills seize the opportunity to lead your business to the very top!

TransRoad USA: will become globally available for PC in fall 2017.

Email Digg Facebook Twitter   Share More    

 

   Current Headlines
Take-Two Acquires Kerbal Space Program; New 2K Prez
National Videogame Foundation Update
TransRoad: USA Announced
Exzore: The Rising Announced
PLAYERUNKNOWN'S BATTLEGROUNDS Leadeboard Wipe; Patch Plans
Ghost Recon Wildlands Fallen Ghosts DLC
Morning Patches
Gatherings & Competitions
Morning Consolidation
Morning Mobilization
Morning Metaverse
Morning Tech Bits
Morning Safety Dance
Morning Legal Briefs
Game Reviews
Hardware Reviews
etc.
Out of the Blue
Old Steam Forums Closing
Rising Storm 2: Vietnam Released 		  

 




Blue's News is a participant in Amazon Associates programs
and earns advertising fees by linking to Amazon.



footer

Blue's News logo

Copyright © 1996-2017 Stephen Heaslip. All rights reserved.
All trademarks are properties of their respective owners.

Privacy Policy.