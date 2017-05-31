TransRoad: USA Announced

Have you ever wanted to be the head of a giant transport company responsible for connecting all important sectors of the US industry? This fall, TransRoad: USA, the newest management simulation game by Deck13 Hamburg and astragon Entertainment, will grant you the opportunity to discover the sophisticated logistics that are indispensable when it comes to keeping the US economy up and running.



After conquering the Seven Seas twice in TransOcean: The Shipping Company and TransOcean 2: Rivals, the newest game by German developer team Deck13 Hamburg will take you to mainland USA. Or more precisely to a city of your choice from where you will manage your very own transport company. In the course of the game you will send countless trucks and their valuable freight along the legendary US highways, which connect not only federal states and time zones but also important industry sectors and their suppliers. With TransRoad: USA you will gain entrance into the challenging world of cross-country haulage and by cleverly employing your management skills seize the opportunity to lead your business to the very top!



TransRoad USA: will become globally available for PC in fall 2017.