Exzore: The Rising Announced

Tiny Shark Interactive officially announces Exzore: The Rising, their
upcoming open-world RPG coming to PC and consoles late next year. An
official website is live as home
to the project, offering a
reveal teaser trailer from April, along with art and other details from the
project. Here's the big picture:
Tiny Shark Interactive today announced
their upcoming open world RPG, Exzore: The Rising, for PC, PlayStation 4
and Xbox One. Set in the medieval world of Eogaan, the game follows Damien
Clive, former commander of the Exzore army unit, as he is emerges from the ashes
of his betrayal to seek retribution and regain his honor. Exzore: The Rising
features the use of "mechanical gadgets" which give special abilities to the
hero and can be used in combat and exploration. The game also features a unique
Affinity system, which affects the player's experience and how the story unfolds
as the character interacts with the game world and the various factions, as well
as an extensive combat system that allows players to mix and match Exzore
abilities in a wide variety of combos.
"We wanted to create a real role-playing experience in which players' choices
have an effect on the gameplay experience," says Vishal Ranga, Creative Lead of
Tiny Shark Interactive. "The NPCs and your enemies will get smarter and stronger
as you play, so players will really need to consider their actions.
Additionally, experimenting and coming up with creative ways to use the special
abilities of the Exzore gadgets really make the game your own."
Eogaan is split into four factions, each with its own community and rules. As
you play, your interactions between the different factions will affect the
game's story and how it progresses. Favor any faction of your choice to get
special missions, rewards, benefits, and abilities. Each faction has its own
motivations and agendas. The Affinity parameter will be altered as a consequence
of player's choices in game. Every mission will alter affinity, increasing
toward one and decreasing toward another. Affinities are important because they
directly affect the character and mission progression, and play an important
role in gameplay experience. Choose your faction and actions wisely, as they may
alter how the story ends.
Key features of the game include:
Play as an Exzore - As Master Exzore, you
have the ability to equip up to six unique mechanical gadgets at a time - to
help in combat and exploration. Each of these gadgets are different from one
another and offer unique special abilities.
Faction Affinity System - Favor any faction
of your choice to get special missions, rewards, benefits, and abilities.
Each faction has its own motivations and agendas. Choose your faction
carefully as it may alter the game progression and ending.
Companion - Icarus, your pet Golden Eagle
is your most trusted ally in the field. Use his abilities to perform various
scouting activities, right from spotting targets or treasures to aiding in
combat.
Unique Combat system - Indulge in
well-crafted combat system containing smart and challenging foes. Mix and
match multiple Exzore abilities in combination with your weapons to create
powerful combos.
Dynamic World - Feel the game world react
to various natural factors like time, seasons, weather (rain, snowfall,
wind), day-night cycle etc. Player interaction and exploration alter the
game world, making it more alive.
Smart Characters and Enemies - Every
character in game has his/her own mind and will develop through the game.
Everyone, right from common town folk to your greatest enemies will get
smarter and stronger as you level up too.
Non-linear Quests - Every quest in game is
designed to be completed in many different ways. Every choice has its own
unique outcomes and consequences.
Progression - Start off with just two
Exzore gadgets and a basic equipment, but as the game progresses, you unlock
several other Exzore gadgets with uniqe abilities, craft your own weapons
and armours using the Modular Crafting System and Develop your character by
spending your experience points on stats and Skill Trees.