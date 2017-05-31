 
PLAYERUNKNOWN'S BATTLEGROUNDS Leadeboard Wipe; Patch Plans

[May 31, 2017, 09:53 am ET] - 1 Comment

An Early Access Week 10 Update for PLAYERUNKNOWN'S BATTLEGROUNDS details a week 10 patch coming to the battle royale game (thanks VG247). As part of this update they have committed their first leaderboard wipe. Word is: "The leaderboard tracking will remain offline for 24 hours and will return on June 1st at 4PM KST/12AM PDT/7AM UTC. All data for matches played during this time will NOT be saved." Here are the details on the patch, which is expected to go live tomorrow:

Client Performance

  • Improved performance by reducing effects played excessively during vehicle crashes

Server Performance

  • Improved performance on the server in relation to vehicles

Bug Fixes

  • Fixed a crash related to unequipping an item
  • Fixed a crash related to when vehicles crashed
  • Fixed a bug that caused a player to die without entering the REVIVE state when being shot by a shotgun or a full-auto weapon in DUO or SQUAD modes
  • Fixed a bug that caused other players' voice chat to be heard at high volume on the airplane
  • Fixed a bug that caused breath gauge to be shown incorrectly in certain situations
  • Partially fixed a bug that caused a player to “die from falling” after getting stuck in buildings or vehicles
  • Fixed a bug that caused sound to stutter when many players are swimming
  • Fixed a bug that caused translucent crosshair to be shown on VSS scope
  • Fixed a bug that caused a player to go back into the REVIVE state when two players start the revive action and one cancels

