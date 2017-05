PLAYERUNKNOWN'S BATTLEGROUNDS Leadeboard Wipe; Patch Plans

Client Performance Improved performance by reducing effects played excessively during vehicle crashes Server Performance Improved performance on the server in relation to vehicles Bug Fixes Fixed a crash related to unequipping an item

Fixed a crash related to when vehicles crashed

Fixed a bug that caused a player to die without entering the REVIVE state when being shot by a shotgun or a full-auto weapon in DUO or SQUAD modes

Fixed a bug that caused other players' voice chat to be heard at high volume on the airplane

Fixed a bug that caused breath gauge to be shown incorrectly in certain situations

Partially fixed a bug that caused a player to “die from falling” after getting stuck in buildings or vehicles

Fixed a bug that caused sound to stutter when many players are swimming

Fixed a bug that caused translucent crosshair to be shown on VSS scope

Fixed a bug that caused a player to go back into the REVIVE state when two players start the revive action and one cancels

An Early Access Week 10 Update fordetails a week 10 patch coming to the battle royale game (thanks VG247 ). As part of this update they have committed their first leaderboard wipe. Word is: "The leaderboard tracking will remain offline for 24 hours and will return on June 1st at 4PM KST/12AM PDT/7AM UTC. All data for matches played during this time will NOT be saved." Here are the details on the patch, which is expected to go live tomorrow: