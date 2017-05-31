Ghost Recon Wildlands Fallen Ghosts DLC

UbiBlog announces the release of the Fallen Ghosts DLC for Ghost Recon
Wildlands for those who own the season pass for the shooter sequel. They say
this will go on sale for everyone else on June 6th, and offer
a new trailer along
with some details on what it adds:
With the Santa Blanca neutralized,
Unidad forces are struggling to maintain control as various factions the
cartel’s remnants in the Bolivian countryside. To help them assert control, they
bring in Los Extranjeros – a group of international ex-military mercenaries with
the singular focus of taking out any and all opposing forces. You and your team
will have to use every tool at your disposal to engage this formidable new foe
in Fallen Ghosts, the new expansion for Ghost Recon Wildlands available now for
Season Pass owners (and available June 6 for individual purchase).
What makes Los Extranjeros so dangerous is their tech and expertise. For
starters, there’s the Armored unit, a walking tank with a single weak point that
will require Ghosts to hone their headshot skills. Then there’s the Covert Ops
unit. These cloaked enemies specialize in catching you off-guard, so it might be
a good idea to have a squad member check their thermal vision more often.
Rounding out Los Extranjeros are the Elite Snipers and Jammers – the former is a
constant threat, while the latter causes a new set of problems with their
roaming electronic disruption capabilities.
Los Extranjeros present new challenges for Ghost Recon Wildlands players as the
Ghosts undertake 15 new missions and work towards the new level cap of 35 – but
for those looking for an even greater challenge, Fallen Ghosts’ tweaked
difficulty settings allows players to create an even greater tactical challenge
for their squad.