 
Send News. Want a reply? Read this. More in the FAQ.   News Forum - All Forums - Mobile - PDA - RSS Headlines  RSS Headlines   Twitter  Twitter
Customize
User Settings
Styles:
LAN Parties
Upcoming one-time events:
United Kingdom 06/02

Regularly scheduled events

Old Steam Forums Closing

[May 30, 2017, 8:35 pm ET] - 1 Comment

Valve is transitioning away from its old forums to their newer Steam Community Discussions (thanks Rhialto). This post explains they are allowing about a week to save or migrate any of the thousands of posts they will be deleting in about a week:

Yesterday these forums went down, and we quickly heard from many of you that you wished there had been some warning so you could save off or archive some of the content here.

You were right that we failed by not communicating that the forums would go down and giving you a chance to save off content. As such, we’ve now restored access to the forums, but we won’t be able to continue to support them long term. They will go down permanently on June 5th, 2017. We encourage you to save off any posts or content that you find valuable in that timeframe or to migrate them to Steam Community Discussions.

Email Digg Facebook Twitter   Share More    

 

   Current Headlines
Old Steam Forums Closing
Rising Storm 2: Vietnam Released
Heroes of the Storm Second Anniversary Event
MXGP3 Released
Star Trek: Bridge Crew Released
Last Day of June Announced
XField Paintball 3 Released
DCS: F/A-18C Hornet Announced
Agents of Mayhem Trailer
Evening Patches
On Sale
Evening Interviews
Gatherings & Competitions
Evening Consolidation
Evening Mobilization
Evening Metaverse
Evening Tech Bits
Evening Legal Briefs
etc., etc.
Into the Black 		  

 




Blue's News is a participant in Amazon Associates programs
and earns advertising fees by linking to Amazon.



footer

Blue's News logo

Copyright © 1996-2017 Stephen Heaslip. All rights reserved.
All trademarks are properties of their respective owners.

Privacy Policy.