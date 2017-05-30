 
Rising Storm 2: Vietnam Released

[May 30, 2017, 8:35 pm ET] - Post a Comment

Steam News announces that Rising Storm 2: Vietnam is now available, offering the chance to go in country with Tripwire Interactive's new first-person shooter. Word is: "Red Orchestra Series' take on Vietnam: 64-player MP matches; 16-player Skirmish; M16, M79, Hueys and Attack Helicopters; the AK, Double-Barrel Shotguns, Toe-Popper Mines, Tripwires, Tunnels and more. Brutal. Authentic. Gritty. Character customization. And napalm in the morning." Here's the launch trailer showing off gameplay set to an Iron Butterfly soundtrack. Here's word on the release and a double-XP launch celebration:

Tripwire Interactive is pleased today to announce the release of Rising Storm 2: Vietnam on PC. The highly-anticipated sequel to the smash hit Rising Storm hits the Steam store at 10:00AM Pacific Time today, and though the Standard Edition will normally be available for $24.99 and the Digital Deluxe Edition priced at $29.99, both editions are 10% off through June 6.

Check out the new Rising Storm 2: Vietnam launch trailer here: https://youtu.be/YqyeNcNKxXs

"Rising Storm 2: Vietnam has grown out of all we've learned over the years in the Red Orchestra franchise. The weapons, the gameplay, the look - all coming together to generate a really immersive, visceral experience that will keep drawing people in." said Alan Wilson, Product Director for Tripwire. "The AMG crew have all the experience of designing for asymmetric warfare from the first Rising Storm and, this time, we went through multiple beta waves to gather feedback from the players, act on that feedback and really hone the game to what the players wanted. We'll continue to do that post-release as well, with a series of upcoming updates - new factions, new gameplay and more. As always with Tripwire, it will be free to everyone who owns the game."

In addition to the first week sale, early players of Rising Storm 2: Vietnam will also be lucky enough to enjoy double XP for the first week of release. The Shake and Bake Double XP launch promotion will run through June 6 as well, and grant all owners of the game double experience points as they play during the first week of the game’s release.

Email Digg Facebook Twitter   Share More    

 

