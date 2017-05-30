Rising Storm 2: Vietnam Released

Steam News announces
that Rising Storm 2: Vietnam
is now available, offering the chance to go in country with Tripwire
Interactive's new
first-person shooter. Word is: "Red Orchestra Series' take on Vietnam: 64-player
MP matches; 16-player Skirmish; M16, M79, Hueys and Attack Helicopters; the AK,
Double-Barrel Shotguns, Toe-Popper Mines, Tripwires, Tunnels and more. Brutal.
Authentic. Gritty. Character customization. And napalm in the morning." Here's
the launch trailer
showing off gameplay set to an Iron Butterfly soundtrack. Here's word on the
release and a double-XP launch celebration:
Tripwire Interactive is
pleased today to announce the release of Rising Storm 2: Vietnam on PC. The
highly-anticipated sequel to the smash hit Rising Storm hits the Steam store at
10:00AM Pacific Time today, and though the Standard Edition will normally be
available for $24.99 and the Digital Deluxe Edition priced at $29.99, both
editions are 10% off through June 6.
"Rising Storm 2: Vietnam has grown out of all we've learned over the years in
the Red Orchestra franchise. The weapons, the gameplay, the look - all coming
together to generate a really immersive, visceral experience that will keep
drawing people in." said Alan Wilson, Product Director for Tripwire. "The AMG
crew have all the experience of designing for asymmetric warfare from the first
Rising Storm and, this time, we went through multiple beta waves to gather
feedback from the players, act on that feedback and really hone the game to what
the players wanted. We'll continue to do that post-release as well, with a
series of upcoming updates - new factions, new gameplay and more. As always with
Tripwire, it will be free to everyone who owns the game."
In addition to the first week sale, early players of Rising Storm 2: Vietnam
will also be lucky enough to enjoy double XP for the first week of release. The
Shake and Bake Double XP launch promotion will run through June 6 as well, and
grant all owners of the game double experience points as they play during the
first week of the game’s release.