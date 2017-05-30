Heroes of the Storm Second Anniversary Event

Heroes of the Storm is about to turn two, and we want to thank all of YOU, our fearsome fighters, for coming on this epic journey with us. We couldn’t have gotten here without you and your incredible passion and dedication for the game—so we’re throwing an in-game party befitting of all of you Heroes! Celebrate the second anniversary of Heroes with us from the week of May 30 through June 12. Just log in and play to earn daily Loot Chests—plus an exclusive Banner, Portrait, and Spray!