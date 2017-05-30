 
Send News. Want a reply? Read this. More in the FAQ.   News Forum - All Forums - Mobile - PDA - RSS Headlines  RSS Headlines   Twitter  Twitter
Customize
User Settings
Styles:
LAN Parties
Upcoming one-time events:
United Kingdom 06/02

Regularly scheduled events

Heroes of the Storm Second Anniversary Event

[May 30, 2017, 8:34 pm ET] - Post a Comment

The Heroes of the Storm second anniversary event announced last week is now underway, offering daily quests for loot chests and special anniversary rewards. Here are some of the details from the announcement:

Heroes of the Storm is about to turn two, and we want to thank all of YOU, our fearsome fighters, for coming on this epic journey with us. We couldn’t have gotten here without you and your incredible passion and dedication for the game—so we’re throwing an in-game party befitting of all of you Heroes! Celebrate the second anniversary of Heroes with us from the week of May 30 through June 12. Just log in and play to earn daily Loot Chests—plus an exclusive Banner, Portrait, and Spray!

Email Digg Facebook Twitter   Share More    

 

   Current Headlines
Old Steam Forums Closing
Rising Storm 2: Vietnam Released
Heroes of the Storm Second Anniversary Event
MXGP3 Released
Star Trek: Bridge Crew Released
Last Day of June Announced
XField Paintball 3 Released
DCS: F/A-18C Hornet Announced
Agents of Mayhem Trailer
Evening Patches
On Sale
Evening Interviews
Gatherings & Competitions
Evening Consolidation
Evening Mobilization
Evening Metaverse
Evening Tech Bits
Evening Legal Briefs
etc., etc.
Into the Black 		  

 




Blue's News is a participant in Amazon Associates programs
and earns advertising fees by linking to Amazon.



footer

Blue's News logo

Copyright © 1996-2017 Stephen Heaslip. All rights reserved.
All trademarks are properties of their respective owners.

Privacy Policy.