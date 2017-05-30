 
MXGP3 Released

[May 30, 2017, 8:34 pm ET] - Post a Comment

MXGP3 is now available for Windows in stores and on Steam, offering the official motocross. Milestone offers this launch trailer to show off the game's hard-riding dirtbike action, and there are details on the game in this launch announcement:

To reach the podium and win the championship, you must race on all the official tracks of the 2016 championship, including the MXoN, as well as tackle unpredictable weather conditions and hit the gas on highly deformable grounds that will put even the most expert player to the test in adrenaline-fuelled challenges.
Players who purchase MXGP3 – The Official Motocross Videogame will have access to:

  • An ultra-realistic gaming experience, thanks to the improved graphics, physics and audio guaranteed by the new Unreal® Engine 4;
  • All the riders, bikes and tracks of the 2016 season, including the Monster Energy FIM Motocross of Nations;
  • The Career Mode that will allow players starting from the MX2 category to enhance their reputation and compete with other riders to become the new MXGP World Champion;
  • An even more complete level of bike and rider customization: more than 300 official components from over 75 brands, 40% more than in the past edition;
  • One of the most popular and acclaimed features of the MXGP series, up to 10 2-stroke bike models with dedicated physics and audio that can be used in any game mode.

