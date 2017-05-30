Star Trek: Bridge Crew Released

Set phasers to VR! Star Trek: Bridge Crew is now available for Oculus Rift, PlayStation VR, and HTC Vive. The game throws players into the Star Trek universe, taking on the role of a Starfleet officer either cooperatively online with a crew of chums (with players assigned to Captain, Engineer, Helm, and Tactical roles), or alone as the Captain with an AI crew.



As well as a full story campaign, the game also features an Ongoing Voyages mode full of randomised missions allowing for endless hours of solo or co-op adventures aboard the U.S.S Aegis or the legendary U.S.S. Enterprise NCC-1701, authentically recreated from Star Trek: The Original Series.



Star Trek: Bridge Crew was built from the ground up for VR, and uses the medium’s powerful sense of social presence – through hand tracking, full-body avatars, and real-time lip-sync – making for an experience that ranges between the tense and the hilarious. The game’s co-op mode is also fully cross-platform, meaning your crew-mates can be on any of the three supported VR platforms (PSVR, Oculus Rift, or HTC Vive)



During an experimental beta period this summer, the game will also include IBM Watson’s interactive speech and cognitive capabilities, allowing players to use natural-language voice commands to interact with their virtual crewmates.