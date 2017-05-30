Star Trek: Bridge Crew Released

UbiBlog
announces the release of Star Trek: Bridge Crew, a co-op virtual reality
game where you get to man a post on the bridge of a federation starship. On a
related note, a
tweet from HTC VIVE announces this game will now be bundled with new
purchases of one of their HMDs. Here's
the launch trailer,
and here's the captain's log:
Set phasers to VR! Star Trek: Bridge Crew
is now available for Oculus Rift, PlayStation VR, and HTC Vive. The game throws
players into the Star Trek universe, taking on the role of a Starfleet officer
either cooperatively online with a crew of chums (with players assigned to
Captain, Engineer, Helm, and Tactical roles), or alone as the Captain with an AI
crew.
As well as a full story campaign, the game also features an Ongoing Voyages mode
full of randomised missions allowing for endless hours of solo or co-op
adventures aboard the U.S.S Aegis or the legendary U.S.S. Enterprise NCC-1701,
authentically recreated from Star Trek: The Original Series.
Star Trek: Bridge Crew was built from the ground up for VR, and uses the
medium’s powerful sense of social presence – through hand tracking, full-body
avatars, and real-time lip-sync – making for an experience that ranges between
the tense and the hilarious. The game’s co-op mode is also fully cross-platform,
meaning your crew-mates can be on any of the three supported VR platforms (PSVR,
Oculus Rift, or HTC Vive)
During an experimental beta period this summer, the game will also include IBM
Watson’s interactive speech and cognitive capabilities, allowing players to use
natural-language voice commands to interact with their virtual crewmates.