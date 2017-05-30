Last Day of June Announced

Visionary Italian independent studio Ovosonico and indie publisher 505 Games today announced their first project together, Last Day of June, a profound interactive adventure. From an all-star collaboration of creators including critically acclaimed director Massimo Guarini (Murasaki Baby, Shadow of the Damned, Naruto: Rise of a Ninja), award-winning musician and record producer Steven Wilson, and Jess Cope (animator on Tim Burton’s “Frankenweenie” and director for Metallica’s “Here Comes Revenge” music video), Last Day of June aims to be a true artistic innovation. Visualizing a bittersweet story told through a welcoming, painterly world, the role-playing exploration game showcases the beauty of life and love, but also the contradictions of loss, as seen in the first teaser trailer: https://www.youtube.com/embed/xmdORg04D_E?ecver=2.



“With Last Day of June, my vision is to create a riveting emotional experience that connects with the broader audience of human beings,” said Massimo Guarini, founder and CEO, Ovosonico. “People feel comfortable broadly saying they don’t like videogames without ever really trying them, but never say that about movies or music or art – there’s always something they can identify with. I believe games can be just as universal and relatable, and that’s what we’re attempting to show with this project.”



Last Day of June is a poignant single-player journey that progresses participants from a viewer joining Carl and June on what begins as a magical outing to their favorite spot, to a character deeply intertwined in the narrative, as they try to unlock the sequence of events that could save the day – and June’s life. In this cinematic experience, players will solve emotionally challenging puzzles in an attempt to turn back time, compelling them to ask themselves “What would you do to save the one you love?”