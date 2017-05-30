Last Day of June Announced

Publisher 505 Games and developer Ovosonico announce Last Day of June, an
interactive adventure coming to PC and PlayStation 4 this year. Not many games
promise a profound emotional journey, but that's what they say is in store from
what they describe as an all-star collaboration. Here's the
official teaser trailer
with a look, and here's word:
Visionary Italian independent studio Ovosonico and indie publisher 505 Games
today announced their first project together, Last Day of June, a profound
interactive adventure. From an all-star collaboration of creators including
critically acclaimed director Massimo Guarini (Murasaki Baby, Shadow of the
Damned, Naruto: Rise of a Ninja), award-winning musician and record producer
Steven Wilson, and Jess Cope (animator on Tim Burton’s “Frankenweenie” and
director for Metallica’s “Here Comes Revenge” music video), Last Day of June
aims to be a true artistic innovation. Visualizing a bittersweet story told
through a welcoming, painterly world, the role-playing exploration game
showcases the beauty of life and love, but also the contradictions of loss, as
seen in the first teaser trailer:
https://www.youtube.com/embed/xmdORg04D_E?ecver=2.
“With Last Day of June, my vision is to create a riveting emotional experience
that connects with the broader audience of human beings,” said Massimo Guarini,
founder and CEO, Ovosonico. “People feel comfortable broadly saying they don’t
like videogames without ever really trying them, but never say that about movies
or music or art – there’s always something they can identify with. I believe
games can be just as universal and relatable, and that’s what we’re attempting
to show with this project.”
Last Day of June is a poignant single-player journey that progresses
participants from a viewer joining Carl and June on what begins as a magical
outing to their favorite spot, to a character deeply intertwined in the
narrative, as they try to unlock the sequence of events that could save the day
– and June’s life. In this cinematic experience, players will solve emotionally
challenging puzzles in an attempt to turn back time, compelling them to ask
themselves “What would you do to save the one you love?”