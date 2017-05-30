 
XField Paintball 3 Released

[May 30, 2017, 8:34 pm ET] - Post a Comment

XField Paintball 3 is now available on Steam, offering a multiplayer first-person shooter for Windows based on the real-world shooting combat game. This trailer shows off the game's authentic gameplay, physics, and licensing. Here's part of the announcement:

In the sports-based FPS game, players use coordination, communication, and marksmanship to win matches. Winning takes team dynamics, strategy, and tactics as well as individual skill. An understanding of the parabolic arcs of paintballs that give the game an entirely different physics model from most shooter games is also important. Paintballs curve as they move toward their target, allowing players to rain down shots on players even if they have total cover—changing normal shooter game tactics. How the team covers the map to dominate key routes and execute cross-fire attacks is critical, as is prompt situation assessment, active movement, and swift decision making.

