 
Send News. Want a reply? Read this. More in the FAQ.   News Forum - All Forums - Mobile - PDA - RSS Headlines  RSS Headlines   Twitter  Twitter
Customize
User Settings
Styles:
LAN Parties
Upcoming one-time events:
United Kingdom 06/02

Regularly scheduled events

Agents of Mayhem Trailer

[May 30, 2017, 8:34 pm ET] - Post a Comment

A new Ride For Mayhem trailer from Agents of Mayhem goes all Knight Rider in showing off some of the wheels in the motor pool in the "single-player, open-world, third-person action comedy" coming to Windows, Xbox One, and PlayStation 4 in August. Here's word:

Seoul is a big place. When the Agents aren’t using their teleportation abilities, or climbing up the side of the massive buildings, or using the many construction sites that are repairing the damage done on Devil’s Night to get around the city, the best way to maneuver the streets is by taking one of their fleet of luxury vehicles created by the automotive genius of the ARK, Quartermile.

Quartermile takes his love of luxury cars seriously and treats them with the love and respect they deserve. Like a kid in a candy store in the MAYHEM Motor Pool; Quartermile gives gleeful demonstrations of his high security, combat ready vehicles followed by a written test before they any Agents are issued with one. He takes it as an insult if Agents are careless with his creations, which they usually are. Just for fun, each car has an AI for Agents to chat with as they drive. Afterall, who doesn’t love a talking car?

Email Digg Facebook Twitter   Share More    

 

   Current Headlines
Old Steam Forums Closing
Rising Storm 2: Vietnam Released
Heroes of the Storm Second Anniversary Event
MXGP3 Released
Star Trek: Bridge Crew Released
Last Day of June Announced
XField Paintball 3 Released
DCS: F/A-18C Hornet Announced
Agents of Mayhem Trailer
Evening Patches
On Sale
Evening Interviews
Gatherings & Competitions
Evening Consolidation
Evening Mobilization
Evening Metaverse
Evening Tech Bits
Evening Legal Briefs
etc., etc.
Into the Black 		  

 




Blue's News is a participant in Amazon Associates programs
and earns advertising fees by linking to Amazon.



footer

Blue's News logo

Copyright © 1996-2017 Stephen Heaslip. All rights reserved.
All trademarks are properties of their respective owners.

Privacy Policy.