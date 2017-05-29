 
Flying Tigers: Shadows Over China Takes Off

[May 29, 2017, 12:02 pm ET] - 3 Comments

Ace Maddox announces the official launch of Flying Tigers: Shadows Over China for Windows, which takes off from early access today. This is flying combat based on secret missions conducted by American pilots in Southeast Asia before the U.S. officially entered World War II. Michael Bay taught us these pilots also helped defend Pearly Harbor, but sadly Ben Affleck's character is not included. What is included is support for 13 languages, and what can also be included are the soundtrack and a first DLC pack for those who choose to purchase the deluxe edition. This post has details on version 1.0 along with a launch trailer, and here's part of the announcement:

FTSOC, short for FLYING TIGERS: SHADOWS OVER CHINA, is an air-combat action game based on the true events of America’s secret volunteer squadrons that defended China against Japan in the China-Burma-India theatre of World War 2.

Experience rarely depicted air-battles as you take on the role of headstrong fighter pilots, self-sacrificing transport navigators, and daring bomber crews and gunners of the AVG, the RAF, and the USAAF to repel the onslaught of the Japanese war machine. Dogfight skilled enemy aces using “hit and run” tactics, carry out breakaway air-strikes behind enemy lines, and take part in the defense of China’s critical supply-routes, from Rangoon up the Burma road, and across the deadly Himalayan "Hump".

