Flying Tigers: Shadows Over China Takes Off

Ace Maddox announces the official launch of Flying Tigers: Shadows Over China for Windows, which takes off from early access today. This is flying combat based on secret missions conducted by American pilots in Southeast Asia before the U.S. officially entered World War II. Michael Bay taught us these pilots also helped defend Pearly Harbor, but sadly Ben Affleck's character is not included. What is included is support for 13 languages, and what can also be included are the soundtrack and a first DLC pack for those who choose to purchase the deluxe edition. This post has details on version 1.0 along with a launch trailer, and here's part of the announcement:
