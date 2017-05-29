 
Prevent The Fall Early Access

[May 29, 2017, 12:02 pm ET] - Post a Comment

Early access to Prevent The Fall is now available on Steam, offering first crack at this dungeon crawler RPG. The game supports playing on a desktop or in VR, and multiplayer groups can be mixed between the two. The virtual realty section shows logos for Rift, VIVE, and the first one we've seen for OSVR. Here's an early access video, and here's more on what to expect:

Prevent the Fall is an action oriented computer role playing game which can be played with or without virtual reality headsets. Experience the game in either single player or in multiplayer co-op online or via LAN.

Advance through twenty character levels, as you explore semi-procedurally generated dungeons, earn Steam Achievements, and acquire a slew of items in this RPG experience. Co-op sessions can be mixed and matched with both VR and non-VR players adventuring together. The game can be controlled with mouse and keyboard, gamepad, or Steam VR motion controllers.

Dungeons are semi-procedurally generated for maximum performance. Utilizing randomly selected layouts players will be able to generate simple quests which will have them seeking to explore, slay, or collect items in dungeons featuring generated NPCs, loot, and traps. Players are able to increase or decrease the difficulty of these quests, and dungeon encounters will spawn an increased number of monsters based on the number of players in co-op sessions.

Prevent the Fall is expected to move out of Early Access and into a retail release later this year. Additional information is available from http://www.preventthefall.com.

