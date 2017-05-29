 
Send News. Want a reply? Read this. More in the FAQ.   News Forum - All Forums - Mobile - PDA - RSS Headlines  RSS Headlines   Twitter  Twitter
Customize
User Settings
Styles:
LAN Parties
Upcoming one-time events:
United Kingdom 06/02

Regularly scheduled events

U.K. Sales Chart

[May 29, 2017, 12:02 pm ET] - 2 Comments

There are no new charts today on GFK Chart-Track, who normally update us every week on U.K. game sales. Their absence may be due to the it being Memorial Day in the U.S., though we only recall them taking off of local holidays in the past. In any event, we do see a press release with a new U.K. all-formats sales chart attributed to Ukie, which seems to be an altogether different organization. So lets give that one a go, shall we?

POS.   TITLE PUBLISHER LAST
WEEK
1 - INJUSTICE 2 WARNER BROS. INTERACTIVE 1
2 ˄ OVERWATCH BLIZZARD 18
3 - GRAND THEFT AUTO V ROCKSTAR 3
4 ˄ FIFA 17 EA SPORTS 7
5 ˅ PREY BETHESDA SOFTWORKS 4
6 - MARIO KART 8 DELUXE NINTENDO 6
7 ˄ TOM CLANCY'S GHOST RECON WILDLANDS UBISOFT 8
8 - DISHONORED 2 BETHESDA SOFTWORKS -
9 ˄ THE LEGEND OF ZELDA BREATH OF THE WILD NINTENDO 12
10 - ULTRA STREET FIGHTER II CPACOM -
11 ˄ GEARS OF WAR 4 MICROSOFT 16
12 ˄ HORIZON ZERO DAWN SONY COMPUTER ENT. 14
13 ˅ ROCKET LEAGUE 505 GAMES 9
14 ˅ LEGO WORLDS WARNER BROS. INTERACTIVE 11
15 ˅ CALL OF DUTY: INFINITE WARFARE ACTIVISION 13
16 ˄ LEGO CITY: UNDERCOVER WARNER BROS. INTERACTIVE 19
17 ˅ FORZA HORIZON 3 MICROSOFT 15
18 - HALO 5: GUARDIANS MICROSOFT 18
19 ˅ FARPOINT SONY COMPUTER ENT. 2
20 - FOR HONOR UBISOFT -

Email Digg Facebook Twitter   Share More    

 

   Current Headlines
Flying Tigers: Shadows Over China Takes Off
Prevent The Fall Early Access
U.K. Sales Chart
Friday the 13th: The Game Launch Hits Bad Luck
Memorial Day Crowdfunding Roundup
Memorial Day Patches
On Sale
Gatherings & Competitions
Memorial Day Interviews
Memorial Day Consolidation
Memorial Day Mobilization
Memorial Day Tech Bits
Memorial Day Safety Dance
Memorial Day Legal Briefs
Game Reviews
Hardware Reviews
etc.
Out of the Blue
Life is Feudal: Forest Village Launches
Steam Top 10 		  

 




Blue's News is a participant in Amazon Associates programs
and earns advertising fees by linking to Amazon.



footer

Blue's News logo

Copyright © 1996-2017 Stephen Heaslip. All rights reserved.
All trademarks are properties of their respective owners.

Privacy Policy.