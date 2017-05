POS. TITLE PUBLISHER LAST

WEEK 1 - INJUSTICE 2 WARNER BROS. INTERACTIVE 1 2 ˄ OVERWATCH BLIZZARD 18 3 - GRAND THEFT AUTO V ROCKSTAR 3 4 ˄ FIFA 17 EA SPORTS 7 5 ˅ PREY BETHESDA SOFTWORKS 4 6 - MARIO KART 8 DELUXE NINTENDO 6 7 ˄ TOM CLANCY'S GHOST RECON WILDLANDS UBISOFT 8 8 - DISHONORED 2 BETHESDA SOFTWORKS - 9 ˄ THE LEGEND OF ZELDA BREATH OF THE WILD NINTENDO 12 10 - ULTRA STREET FIGHTER II CPACOM - 11 ˄ GEARS OF WAR 4 MICROSOFT 16 12 ˄ HORIZON ZERO DAWN SONY COMPUTER ENT. 14 13 ˅ ROCKET LEAGUE 505 GAMES 9 14 ˅ LEGO WORLDS WARNER BROS. INTERACTIVE 11 15 ˅ CALL OF DUTY: INFINITE WARFARE ACTIVISION 13 16 ˄ LEGO CITY: UNDERCOVER WARNER BROS. INTERACTIVE 19 17 ˅ FORZA HORIZON 3 MICROSOFT 15 18 - HALO 5: GUARDIANS MICROSOFT 18 19 ˅ FARPOINT SONY COMPUTER ENT. 2 20 - FOR HONOR UBISOFT -

There are no new charts today on GFK Chart-Track , who normally update us every week on U.K. game sales. Their absence may be due to the it being Memorial Day in the U.S., though we only recall them taking off of local holidays in the past. In any event, we do see a press release with a new U.K. all-formats sales chart attributed to Ukie , which seems to be an altogether different organization. So lets give that one a go, shall we?