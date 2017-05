Friday the 13th: The Game Launch Hits Bad Luck

launched on Friday the 25th on Steam , but it's still been bad luck for the launch of this movie tie-in, despite almost 40 years to work on it since the launch of the first film in the series (thanks GameInformer ). The problems are pretty significant, gauging by this wall of text post on Facebook discussing them. They go into individual issues and how to work around them. There is also an update on Kickstarter on the topic, also discussing the status of back rewards.