Life is Feudal: Forest Village Launches

Life is Feudal: Forest Village is now in full release
on Steam following an early access run for this city-building/survival game
for Windows.
This post covers all that's changed for version 1.0, including the
implementation of Steam Workshop support. Here's the
release trailer,
and here's the announcement:
The game places players into the role of a
village leader, tasked with bringing a tribe of refugees to a new land, and
helping them build a new life. Build homes, farms and more as you expand your
settlement into a full-scale village while you protect your villagers from
hostile environments and the harshness of winter. Take direct control of one of
your villagers, zoom down to their level, and interact face-to-face with your
townsfolk.
Forest Village is all about realism, from fighting disease and malnutrition, to
dealing with water and soil requirements of a summer crop, and even getting
everyone under cover during a terrifying lightning storm. The game will
challenge the burgeoning Burgermeister in everyone.
Life is Feudal: Forest Village is a feature-rich, town building simulator
strategy game with engaging survival aspects. Lead your people - a small group
of refugees who were forced to start again on an unknown island.
You can oversee your village from a birdseye view or occupy one of your
villagers to control and perform tasks in a first person view to speed things up
or just to explore.
Life is Feudal: Forest Village Features Include:
Advanced Farming System - Different crops
require varying amounts of moisture, labor and time in order to ripen ready
for harvest. Your pastures and hens require hunters to protect them from
forest predators.
Switch Between Birdseye and First Person Views
- Play in a overhead view, or take direct control of a villager and play
from a first person perspective.
Diseases, Food Rations and Vitamins -
Diseases spread faster in cold weather, especially if your villagers lack
warm clothes or their food is too plain and lacking in vitamins. Try to
stock all types of food possible to keep your villagers healthy.
Dynamic/Reactive Ecosystem - Villagers
walking in the surrounding woods too often will scare wildlife deeper into
forest, making hunting more challenging. Excessive farming or woodcutting
can lead to flora and fauna extinction.
Real Time Weather and Seasons System -
Summer droughts will force your farmers to water your crops and rainy days
will force them to dig trenches to drain excess water. You’ll also need
firewood and warm clothes for your villagers in Winter.
Morale and Increasing Population - Keep
your villagers happy and their families will grow - that is, if their needs
are being met! Living in overcrowded hostels, unfulfilled requirements and
even bearing witness to a villager’s demise will reduce morale and their
productivity.
Disasters - Lightning strikes, tornadoes,
earthquakes and more! Make sure your villagers are prepared for disaster and
have places to hide.
Mod Friendly - Game modders will have
access to AI, animations, task and resource management, navigation, sounds
and many other game systems.