Steam Top 10

[May 28, 2017, 11:54 am ET] - 6 Comments

The holiday weekend did not prevent Valve from providing new top 10 list counting off the bestselling titles on Steam for last week:

  1. PLAYERUNKNOWN'S BATTLEGROUNDS
  2. Grand Theft Auto V
  3. Friday the 13th: The Game
  4. Fallout 4
  5. Counter-Strike: Global Offensive
  6. Endless Space 2
  7. H1Z1: King of the Kill
  8. Oxygen Not Included
  9. Dead Cells
  10. Fallout 4 Season Pass

