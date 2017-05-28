Out of the Blue 		  

|
We ended up getting the last of our supplies for our cookout a little late yesterday, so we decided to put off our hamburger plans until today. This was completely without the realization that today is actually National Hamburger Day here in the U.S., a nation that loves it's hamburgers. And I count myself among that number, as they are among my favorite foods, and would possibly be my death row meal choice, though my lawyers are still hoping it won't come to that. So anyway, we will be celebrating appropriately today. If you are doing so yourself, this article outlines places to get freebies and other deals based on the occasion.
R.I.P.: Gregg Allman, Southern Rock Pioneer, Dead at 69.
