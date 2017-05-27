Free Weekend for Two VR Games [Updated]

|
|Send News. Want a reply? Read this. More in the FAQ. News Forum - All Forums - Mobile - PDA - RSS Headlines Twitter
|
Steam News announces a free weekend is underway for Racket: Nx, an early access VR sports game for the HTC VIVE. Not to be outdone, though probably coincidentally, the Oculus Store is offering a free weekend for BlazeRush, a vehicular football game for Oculus Rift that seems reminiscent of Rocket League. Update: As noted in this post, Racket: Nx has just added Oculus Rift support as well (thanks Nut). Apologies for confusing things.
Copyright © 1996-2017 Stephen Heaslip. All rights reserved.
All trademarks are properties of their respective owners.
Privacy Policy.
News CGI copyright © 1999-2017 James "furn" Furness &
Blue's News.
All rights reserved.
Chatbear v1.4.0/blue++: Page generated 27 May 2017, 19:49.
Chatbear Announcements.