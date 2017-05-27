 
Free Weekend for Two VR Games [Updated]

[May 27, 2017, 11:55 am ET] - 2 Comments

Steam News announces a free weekend is underway for Racket: Nx, an early access VR sports game for the HTC VIVE. Not to be outdone, though probably coincidentally, the Oculus Store is offering a free weekend for BlazeRush, a vehicular football game for Oculus Rift that seems reminiscent of Rocket League. Update: As noted in this post, Racket: Nx has just added Oculus Rift support as well (thanks Nut). Apologies for confusing things.

