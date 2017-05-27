 
Send News. Want a reply? Read this. More in the FAQ.   News Forum - All Forums - Mobile - PDA - RSS Headlines  RSS Headlines   Twitter  Twitter
Customize
User Settings
Styles:
LAN Parties
Upcoming one-time events:
United Kingdom 06/02

Regularly scheduled events

On Destiny 2 Networking

[May 27, 2017, 11:55 am ET] - 10 Comments

A post on Bungie.net has further details on networking Destiny 2, following up on the news that the upcoming shooter sequel will not feature dedicated servers. They call how this works a "hybrid" structure, since their servers will handle matchmaking and other management functions, while contact between players will remain peer-to-peer. They have a Q&A with one of the programmers to discuss the pros and cons here, and how they plan to deal with the additional inroads for cheating this allows. Here's a bit:

So why no dedicated servers?
Matt: Every activity in Destiny 2 is hosted by one of our servers. That means you will never again suffer a host migration during your Raid attempt or Trials match. This differs from Destiny 1, where these hosting duties were performed by player consoles and only script and mission logic ran in the data center. To understand the foundation on which we’re building, check out this Destiny 1 presentation from GDC. Using the terms from this talk, in Destiny 2, both the Mission Host and Physics Host will run in our data centers.

Wait, so we do have dedicated servers?
Matt: We don't use that term, because in the gaming community, “dedicated servers” refers to pure client-server networking models. Destiny 2 uses a hybrid of client-server and peer-to-peer technology, just like Destiny 1. The server is authoritative over how the game progresses, and each player is authoritative over their own movement and abilities. This allows us to give players the feeling of immediacy in all their moving and shooting – no matter where they live and no matter whom they choose to play with.

Why peer-to-peer? Are we trying to save money?
Matt: Nope! We've invested heavily in new server infrastructure for Destiny 2, including using cloud servers for gameplay for the first time. We really believe this is the best model for all of Destiny 2's varied cooperative and competitive experiences. Engineering will always involve tradeoffs and cost-benefit analysis, but as a team we’ve got no regrets about the unique technology we’ve built for Destiny 2.

With Destiny 2 coming out on PC, does peer-to-peer networking put players at risk of being cheated?
Matt: The PC platform poses unique security challenges for Destiny 2, but our security Ninjas have spent several years building a plan for how to engage with this new and vibrant community. We have a variety of top-secret strategies to ensure that the life of a cheater in Destiny 2 PC will be nasty, brutish, and short. And, regardless of what platform you play on, all changes to your persistent character are communicated directly to our secure data center with no peer-to-peer interference.

Email Digg Facebook Twitter   Share More    

 

   Current Headlines
Free Weekend for Two VR Games
On Destiny 2 Networking
Dota 2 - The International 2017 Collector's Cache
New Street Fighter V Stage and CFN Next Week
Saturday Consolidation
Saturday Tech Bits
Saturday Safety Dance
Game Reviews
Hardware Reviews
Out of the Blue
More on Far Cry 5
EVERSPACE Launches
Titanfall 2 DLC Next Week
StarSmashers Launches
Nadia Was Here is Here
Evening Crowdfunding Roundup
Evening Patches
Evening Interviews
Evening Consolidation
Evening Mobilization 		  

 




Blue's News is a participant in Amazon Associates programs
and earns advertising fees by linking to Amazon.



footer

Blue's News logo

Copyright © 1996-2017 Stephen Heaslip. All rights reserved.
All trademarks are properties of their respective owners.

Privacy Policy.