On Destiny 2 Networking

A
post on Bungie.net
has further details on networking Destiny 2
,
following up on
the
news
that the upcoming shooter sequel will not feature dedicated servers.
They call how this works a "hybrid" structure, since their servers will handle
matchmaking and other management functions, while contact between players will
remain peer-to-peer. They have a Q&A with one of the programmers to discuss the
pros and cons here, and how they plan to deal with the additional inroads for
cheating this allows. Here's a bit:
So why no dedicated servers?
Matt: Every activity in Destiny 2 is hosted by one of our servers. That
means you will never again suffer a host migration during your Raid attempt or
Trials match. This differs from Destiny 1, where these hosting duties were
performed by player consoles and only script and mission logic ran in the data
center. To understand the foundation on which we’re building, check out this
Destiny 1 presentation from GDC. Using the terms from this talk, in Destiny 2,
both the Mission Host and Physics Host will run in our data centers.
Wait, so we do have dedicated servers?
Matt: We don't use that term, because in the gaming community, “dedicated
servers” refers to pure client-server networking models. Destiny 2 uses a hybrid
of client-server and peer-to-peer technology, just like Destiny 1. The server is
authoritative over how the game progresses, and each player is authoritative
over their own movement and abilities. This allows us to give players the
feeling of immediacy in all their moving and shooting – no matter where they
live and no matter whom they choose to play with.
Why peer-to-peer? Are we trying to save money?
Matt: Nope! We've invested heavily in new server infrastructure for Destiny
2, including using cloud servers for gameplay for the first time. We really
believe this is the best model for all of Destiny 2's varied cooperative and
competitive experiences. Engineering will always involve tradeoffs and
cost-benefit analysis, but as a team we’ve got no regrets about the unique
technology we’ve built for Destiny 2.
With Destiny 2 coming out on PC, does peer-to-peer networking put players at
risk of being cheated?
Matt: The PC platform poses unique security challenges for Destiny 2, but
our security Ninjas have spent several years building a plan for how to engage
with this new and vibrant community. We have a variety of top-secret strategies
to ensure that the life of a cheater in Destiny 2 PC will be nasty, brutish, and
short. And, regardless of what platform you play on, all changes to your
persistent character are communicated directly to our secure data center with no
peer-to-peer interference.