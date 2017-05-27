 
Dota 2 - The International 2017 Collector's Cache

[May 27, 2017, 11:55 am ET] - Post a Comment

The Dota 2 blog announces the contents of The International 2017 Collector's Cache for Valve's MOBA:

Available exclusively to Battle Pass owners for $1.99, The International 2017 Collector’s Cache has arrived, brimming with 20 aquatic-themed item sets—and three rare sets—designed to hook a full spread of heroes into the spirit of this year’s event.

Unboxing ten of these treasures automatically grants a token redeemable for any of the non-rare sets contained within, and opening 20 will instantly net you 20 Battle Levels. As usual, the chances for a rare drop increase with each treasure you open, and each purchase contributes directly to The International prize pool.

This treasure is only available for sale until The International concludes. As with last year’s International Collector’s Cache, the items in this treasure are exclusive and cannot be purchased elsewhere. Each set can, however, be gifted once or recycled for 2,000 Battle Points, and the Ultra Rare is marketable.

