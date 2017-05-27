 
Send News. Want a reply? Read this. More in the FAQ.   News Forum - All Forums - Mobile - PDA - RSS Headlines  RSS Headlines   Twitter  Twitter
Customize
User Settings
Styles:
LAN Parties
Upcoming one-time events:
United Kingdom 06/02

Regularly scheduled events

New Street Fighter V Stage and CFN Next Week

[May 27, 2017, 11:55 am ET] - 2 Comments

CapCom Unity announces a remastered Spain stage is coming to Street Fighter V as premium DLC for the fighting sequel. There is also a new version of the Capcom Fighter Network coming next week, and they offer details on that as well:

The cage returns! As part of a bevy of new features and updates coming on May 30, Street Fighter V will receive a remastered Spain stage loaded with dancers, musicians and all the requisite flair we’ve enjoyed since its stylish debut in Street Fighter II. And Vega players… yes, you will be able to climb that bad boy. Pick up the Flamenco Tavern starting on May 30 for $3.99 / ￥400 / €3.99 or 70,000 Fight Money. Hit the jump for a full round up of what to expect May 30.

The Thailand stage will also return on May 30 with all-new BGM for $3.99 / ￥400 / €3.99 or 70,000 Fight Money, and was detailed [back in this earlier blog post].

Additionally, May 30 is the day the New CFN rolls out to all online warriors. The New CFN is a massive update to the online SFV experience, [detailed in this earlier blog.] New balance changes, matchmaking improvements and loads of other benefits await – including a whopping 50,000 Fight Money bonus for signing in at any point from May 30 to June 13 PST!

Email Digg Facebook Twitter   Share More    

 

   Current Headlines
Free Weekend for Two VR Games
On Destiny 2 Networking
Dota 2 - The International 2017 Collector's Cache
New Street Fighter V Stage and CFN Next Week
Saturday Consolidation
Saturday Tech Bits
Saturday Safety Dance
Game Reviews
Hardware Reviews
Out of the Blue
More on Far Cry 5
EVERSPACE Launches
Titanfall 2 DLC Next Week
StarSmashers Launches
Nadia Was Here is Here
Evening Crowdfunding Roundup
Evening Patches
Evening Interviews
Evening Consolidation
Evening Mobilization 		  

 




Blue's News is a participant in Amazon Associates programs
and earns advertising fees by linking to Amazon.



footer

Blue's News logo

Copyright © 1996-2017 Stephen Heaslip. All rights reserved.
All trademarks are properties of their respective owners.

Privacy Policy.