New Street Fighter V Stage and CFN Next Week

The cage returns! As part of a bevy of new features and updates coming on May 30, Street Fighter V will receive a remastered Spain stage loaded with dancers, musicians and all the requisite flair we’ve enjoyed since its stylish debut in Street Fighter II. And Vega players… yes, you will be able to climb that bad boy. Pick up the Flamenco Tavern starting on May 30 for $3.99 / ￥400 / €3.99 or 70,000 Fight Money. Hit the jump for a full round up of what to expect May 30.



The Thailand stage will also return on May 30 with all-new BGM for $3.99 / ￥400 / €3.99 or 70,000 Fight Money, and was detailed [back in this earlier blog post].



Additionally, May 30 is the day the New CFN rolls out to all online warriors. The New CFN is a massive update to the online SFV experience, [detailed in this earlier blog.] New balance changes, matchmaking improvements and loads of other benefits await – including a whopping 50,000 Fight Money bonus for signing in at any point from May 30 to June 13 PST!