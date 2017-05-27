 
Out of the Blue

[May 27, 2017, 11:55 am ET] - 8 Comments

It's very nice around here today, hope its the same by you. The weatherman says this will be the best day of the weekend, so I think I'll go hunting (at the store) for something to throw on the grill. Time to unfurl the Manstovia flag and sing the anthem.

R.I.P.: Former U.S. national security adviser Brzezinski dies at 89.

Links: Thanks Ant and Acleacius.
Play: Shoot N Scroll 3D.
Science: Our galaxy produces 9 trillion kilograms of antimatter a second—how?
Media: There’s a Strontium Dog fan film, and it’s very good. Thanks Neutronbeam.
French Crosswalk PSA.
Angry pedestrian gets instant karma. "Gonna knock you right on the head."
Follow-up: Viral video of girl snatched by sea lion raises “seal finger” awareness.

