More on Far Cry 5

[May 26, 2017, 6:07 pm ET] - 2 Comments

There's another update on Far Cry 5 on the UbiBlog following today's big info dump on the upcoming shooter sequel. This includes today's sixth new video on the game featuring an interview with Executive Producer and Creative Director Dan Hay sharing more details on the project. The accompanying post discusses character customization, pets, and more:

The curtain has officially been lifted on Far Cry 5, revealing more details on the game’s setting, as well as The Project at Eden’s Gate and the resistance that’s trying to free Hope County from the cult. Several details have also been revealed about the gameplay. For starters, this will be the first Far Cry where you can create your character and customize them to your liking before setting out into the world – either solo or cooperatively with another player – across the full campaign. Additionally, to aid you in your fight against Eden’s Gate and Joseph Seed, you can enlist the help of up to three Guns for Hire and their special skills. If you prefer furrier companions, Fangs for Hire give you the ability to recruit animals and have them do your bidding.

You’ll have the freedom to explore Hope County and take on missions when and how you want, too, and whatever actions you take will ultimately affect the game’s Resistance Meter and consequently the game world. This means new gameplay opportunities will manifest as you take the fight to Eden’s Gate in their own backyard, and eventually draw out The Heralds – Joseph Seed’s siblings, who control various aspects the cult.

