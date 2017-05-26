EVERSPACE Launches

EVERSPACE™ is an action-focused single-player space shooter combining roguelike elements with top-notch visuals and a captivating non-linear story. It takes you on a challenging journey through an ever-changing, yet beautifully crafted universe full of surprises. Your skills, experience and talent for improvisation will be tested continuously while learning about your own existence through encounters with interesting characters, each having their own part of the puzzle to tell. Each run will be exciting as you will have to face completely new situations keeping each part of the game long-lasting and generating lots of individual, meaningful moments to experience.

Roguelike space shooter with persistent progression

Three player ships with in-depth upgrade and damage system

Captivating non-linear storytelling featuring interesting characters