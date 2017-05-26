EVERSPACE Launches

|
|Send News. Want a reply? Read this. More in the FAQ. News Forum - All Forums - Mobile - PDA - RSS Headlines Twitter
|
EVERSPACE is now available in full release on GOG.com and Steam after an early access run for the sci-fi roguelike-like. This post has all the details on what's changed between the end of EA and version 1.0. Here's the launch trailer with some gameplay footage, and here's word on the game:
Copyright © 1996-2017 Stephen Heaslip. All rights reserved.
All trademarks are properties of their respective owners.
Privacy Policy.
News CGI copyright © 1999-2017 James "furn" Furness &
Blue's News.
All rights reserved.
Chatbear v1.4.0/blue++: Page generated 26 May 2017, 20:02.
Chatbear Announcements.