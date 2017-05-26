Titanfall 2 DLC Next Week

A new trailer from
Titanfall 2 shows off gameplay from Monarch's Reign, a new DLC pack coming to
the mech shooter. The
Frontier News Network has word that this is coming on May 30th, and offers
details on the new Monarch titans it will introduce. The video's description has
all the details:
Get ready to roll out the red carpet for the latest DLC
pack coming to Titanfall 2: Monarch’s Reign. This DLC features the addition of
the 7th multiplayer Titan: Monarch, the IMC’s attempt to reverse-engineer the
Militia's Vanguard-class Titan with a decided focus on flexibility through
survival and support options. The Monarch is unlike any other Titan and features
a unique Upgrade Core, which allows her to improve her combat abilities during a
battle based on options set by her Pilot. Monarch also has an impressive ability
to draw power from enemy Titans to recharge her own shields, or the shields of
her friendly Titans.
Monarch’s Reign also brings the return of Relic; a classic map from Titanfall
set among the old wreck of the IMC carrier IMS Odyssey. This remastered map
features a worksite where Pilots have created clever wall running routes by
hanging pieces of the wreckage between buildings.
The Monarch’s Reign DLC pack also brings new cosmetic items for purchase,
including the debut of Ronin Prime and Tone Prime. Ronin Prime charges the field
with a samurai-inspired aesthetic including a visual-upgrade for his sword so he
may more stylishly pierce the heavens (and enemy Titans). As the cherry blossoms
fall across the battlefield, don’t forget to check out the Monarch’s Reign Camo
Pack, inspired by World War 2 “dazzle camouflage” with broad patterns and
striking colors to keep your opponent guessing. New Art Packs are now available
for each Titan, as well as a new Callsign Pack.