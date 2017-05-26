 
StarSmashers Launches

[May 26, 2017, 6:06 pm ET] - Post a Comment

StarSmashers is now available on Steam, offering a turn-based action/strategy game featuring space exploration and combat in giant starships. You can get a look at how this plays out in this video, and if you like what you see, the game is 10% off for the next week. Here are some details:

The galaxy is in peril as Kaldor Seth and his legions wreak havoc. The Starship Space Beagle and her crew are the only thing standing between Kaldor Seth and the innocents of the galaxy. Do you have what it takes to stand up where many have failed?

StarSmashers is a fast-paced action strategy game that has you volley with enemy ships with tactical speed. Upgrade your ship and exploit enemy weaknesses while maintaining your ship. Each volley is limited so think fast and always plan your next move. One mistake or a slow reaction can leave you as just another wreckage in the wake of chaos.

Starsmashers is a turn based action strategy game that sees players at the helm of the Starship 'Space Beagle', tasked with wrestling back control of the galaxy from evil emperor, Kaldor Seth and his army of interstellar allies.

Fighting through five star systems, the Beagle and her crew will encounter new races, advanced spaceships and vast planets as they battle towards a final showdown with Kaldor Seth. Along the way they’ll discover new weapons and advanced technology, allowing them to upgrade the Beagle and take on terrifying new enemies in epic tactical combat. They’ll also make contact with a mysterious race of aliens, creators of a technology that could help them defeat Seth once and for all…

Key features:

  • High octane space combat – epic battles that demand tactical decision making and quick reflexes…
  • Ship upgrades and augments – loot new technologies and upgrade the Space Beagle. Pick the right weapons for maximum damage, and the right shields to keep the enemy at bay…
  • Epic encounters – huge variety of alien races and ships, all inspired by classic 1970s Chris Fosse artwork…
  • Five star systems to explore – discover vibrant gas nebulae, mysterious alien planets and derelict space stations…

