StarSmashers Launches

StarSmashers
is now available on
Steam
,
offering a turn-based action/strategy game featuring space exploration and
combat in giant starships. You can get a look at how this plays out in
this video
, and if you
like what you see, the game is 10% off for the next week. Here are some details:
The galaxy is in peril as Kaldor Seth and his legions wreak havoc. The
Starship Space Beagle and her crew are the only thing standing between Kaldor
Seth and the innocents of the galaxy. Do you have what it takes to stand up
where many have failed?
StarSmashers is a fast-paced action strategy game that has you volley with enemy
ships with tactical speed. Upgrade your ship and exploit enemy weaknesses while
maintaining your ship. Each volley is limited so think fast and always plan your
next move. One mistake or a slow reaction can leave you as just another wreckage
in the wake of chaos.
Starsmashers is a turn based action strategy game that sees players at the helm
of the Starship 'Space Beagle', tasked with wrestling back control of the galaxy
from evil emperor, Kaldor Seth and his army of interstellar allies.
Fighting through five star systems, the Beagle and her crew will encounter new
races, advanced spaceships and vast planets as they battle towards a final
showdown with Kaldor Seth. Along the way they’ll discover new weapons and
advanced technology, allowing them to upgrade the Beagle and take on terrifying
new enemies in epic tactical combat. They’ll also make contact with a mysterious
race of aliens, creators of a technology that could help them defeat Seth once
and for all…
Key features:
- High octane space combat – epic battles that
demand tactical decision making and quick reflexes…
- Ship upgrades and augments – loot new technologies
and upgrade the Space Beagle. Pick the right weapons for maximum damage, and
the right shields to keep the enemy at bay…
- Epic encounters – huge variety of alien races and
ships, all inspired by classic 1970s Chris Fosse artwork…
- Five star systems to explore – discover vibrant
gas nebulae, mysterious alien planets and derelict space stations…