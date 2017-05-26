 
Nadia Was Here is Here

[May 26, 2017, 6:06 pm ET] - Post a Comment

Steam now offers Nadia Was Here, a crowdfunded RPG for Windows and macOS that harkens back to the glory days of 8-bit and 16-bit graphics. The release trailer shows this off, and this post from the one-man development team covers the release:

Today marks a very special day, as Nadia was Here is now available for purchase! People around the world can finally play and experience the project I've been working on for over 5 years.

To celebrate this special event, the game has a 10% launch discount for limited time only. I've also released a brand new trailer showing you the features of Nadia was Here.

Hope you'll enjoy the game as much as I've enjoyed developing it. If you have any questions or feedback, don't hesitate to ask them in the community hub and I will respond promptly.

I'm off to celebrate the release of Nadia was Here with my friends and family!

