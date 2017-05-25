 
Rising Storm Game of the Year Edition for Free

[May 25, 2017, 8:28 pm ET] - Post a Comment

Humble Store is offering Rising Storm Game of the Year Edition with a 100% discount, making the military shooter free until Saturday afternoon. Here's a reminder of what this is all about:

Rising Storm is the next game in the award-winning Red Orchestra franchise. You know the great gameplay, innovative features and realistic audio and graphics of RO2 - Rising Storm will take this to the Pacific Theater, adding even more features, new levels, new weapons and new factions. The game will allow the player to fight across iconic locations from the famous island-hopping campaigns in the Pacific from 1942 to 1945, as the US Army and Marine Corps fight it out with the Imperial Japanese army and Special Naval Landing Forces. Players will experience beach assaults, jungle fighting, close quarters night fighting and more across Guadalcanal, Iwo Jima and Saipan, among other iconic battles. The player is able to take the part of either side – American or Japanese – battling it out online in multiplayer on up to 64-player servers.

