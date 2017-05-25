Heroes of the Storm Turning Two

|
|Send News. Want a reply? Read this. More in the FAQ. News Forum - All Forums - Mobile - PDA - RSS Headlines Twitter
|
Blizzard announces they will kick off a celebration of Heroes of the Storm's second anniversary next week. For the duration they will offer a loot box per day for completing a single match, and some unique anniversary rewards for playing all of three games in the MOBA. There will also be a special Twitch stream on June 5th with more giveaways. Here's word:
Copyright © 1996-2017 Stephen Heaslip. All rights reserved.
All trademarks are properties of their respective owners.
Privacy Policy.
News CGI copyright © 1999-2017 James "furn" Furness &
Blue's News.
All rights reserved.
Chatbear v1.4.0/blue++: Page generated 26 May 2017, 08:30.
Chatbear Announcements.