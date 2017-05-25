 
Send News. Want a reply? Read this. More in the FAQ.   News Forum - All Forums - Mobile - PDA - RSS Headlines  RSS Headlines   Twitter  Twitter
Customize
User Settings
Styles:
LAN Parties
Upcoming one-time events:
United Kingdom 06/02

Regularly scheduled events

Heroes of the Storm Turning Two

[May 25, 2017, 8:28 pm ET] - 4 Comments

Blizzard announces they will kick off a celebration of Heroes of the Storm's second anniversary next week. For the duration they will offer a loot box per day for completing a single match, and some unique anniversary rewards for playing all of three games in the MOBA. There will also be a special Twitch stream on June 5th with more giveaways. Here's word:

Heroes of the Storm is about to turn two, and we want to thank all of YOU, our fearsome fighters, for coming on this epic journey with us. We couldn’t have gotten here without you and your incredible passion and dedication for the game—so we’re throwing an in-game party befitting of all of you Heroes! Celebrate the second anniversary of Heroes with us from the week of May 30 through June 12. Just log in and play to earn daily Loot Chests—plus an exclusive Banner, Portrait, and Spray!

Event Details:

  • Duration: Week of May 30 – June 12
  • Daily Quest: Play 1 game in VS. AI, Quick Match, Unranked, or Ranked
    • Reward: One Common Loot Chest Per Day
  • Event Quest: Play 3 Games in VS. AI, Quick Match, Unranked, or Ranked during the Anniversary Event
    • Rewards:
      • Anniversary Portrait
      • Anniversary Spray
      • Anniversary Banner

Note: These anniversary items will be exclusive to this event and will not be available for Shard crafting or from Loot Chests.

Email Digg Facebook Twitter   Share More    

 

   Current Headlines
Rising Storm Game of the Year Edition for Free
Heroes of the Storm Turning Two
Vanquish Released
GTA Online: Gunrunning Next Month
Hanako: Honor & Blade Early Access in October
MidBoss Released
Acaratus Released
SUPERHOT VR Adds VIVE Support
Evening Crowdfunding Roundup
On Sale
Gatherings & Competitions
Evening Mobilization
Evening Metaverse
Evening Tech Bits
Evening Safety Dance
Evening Legal Briefs
etc., etc.
Into the Black
Grim Dawn Sells 1M Copies
Call of Duty: Black Ops 3 Multiplayer DLC Trial Pack Next Week 		  

 




Blue's News is a participant in Amazon Associates programs
and earns advertising fees by linking to Amazon.



footer

Blue's News logo

Copyright © 1996-2017 Stephen Heaslip. All rights reserved.
All trademarks are properties of their respective owners.

Privacy Policy.