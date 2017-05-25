Vanquish Released

From master director Shinji Mikami of Resident Evil fame, SEGA brings PlatinumGames’ revolutionary sci-fi action shooter to PC. Unlocked framerate, unlocked HD resolutions, extensive graphics options: the definitive way to play. War has accelerated.



Gear up in the Augmented Reaction Suit as government operative Sam Gideon and become the ultimate weapon. Combine unrivalled firepower with superhuman speed and agility to take down a huge variety of deadly robots.