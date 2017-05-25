 
Send News. Want a reply? Read this. More in the FAQ.   News Forum - All Forums - Mobile - PDA - RSS Headlines  RSS Headlines   Twitter  Twitter
Customize
User Settings
Styles:
LAN Parties
Upcoming one-time events:
United Kingdom 06/02

Regularly scheduled events

Vanquish Released

[May 25, 2017, 8:28 pm ET] - Post a Comment

SEGA announces the launch of Vanquish for Windows on Steam, offering a sci-fi first-person shooter from PlatinumGames. This carries a 25% launch discount for owners of Bayonetta, the hairy action game that just recently came to Windows itself. A new video developer diary has the latest on the project, and here are some details:

From master director Shinji Mikami of Resident Evil fame, SEGA brings PlatinumGames’ revolutionary sci-fi action shooter to PC. Unlocked framerate, unlocked HD resolutions, extensive graphics options: the definitive way to play. War has accelerated.

Gear up in the Augmented Reaction Suit as government operative Sam Gideon and become the ultimate weapon. Combine unrivalled firepower with superhuman speed and agility to take down a huge variety of deadly robots.

Email Digg Facebook Twitter   Share More    

 

   Current Headlines
Rising Storm Game of the Year Edition for Free
Heroes of the Storm Turning Two
Vanquish Released
GTA Online: Gunrunning Next Month
Hanako: Honor & Blade Early Access in October
MidBoss Released
Acaratus Released
SUPERHOT VR Adds VIVE Support
Evening Crowdfunding Roundup
On Sale
Gatherings & Competitions
Evening Mobilization
Evening Metaverse
Evening Tech Bits
Evening Safety Dance
Evening Legal Briefs
etc., etc.
Into the Black
Grim Dawn Sells 1M Copies
Call of Duty: Black Ops 3 Multiplayer DLC Trial Pack Next Week 		  

 




Blue's News is a participant in Amazon Associates programs
and earns advertising fees by linking to Amazon.



footer

Blue's News logo

Copyright © 1996-2017 Stephen Heaslip. All rights reserved.
All trademarks are properties of their respective owners.

Privacy Policy.