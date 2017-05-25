GTA Online: Gunrunning Next Month

|
Rockstar Games announces GTA Online: Gunrunning, yet another expansion for the multiplayer side of Grand Theft Auto V, the open-world crime game. This is expected to launch next month, and will give players access to an underground (literally) black market in military vehicles and weapons. They offer some screenshots and further details:
