GTA Online: Gunrunning Next Month

[May 25, 2017, 8:28 pm ET] - Post a Comment

Rockstar Games announces GTA Online: Gunrunning, yet another expansion for the multiplayer side of Grand Theft Auto V, the open-world crime game. This is expected to launch next month, and will give players access to an underground (literally) black market in military vehicles and weapons. They offer some screenshots and further details:

Dotted throughout Blaine County are hatches - look into these mysterious properties on the Maze Bank Foreclosure site and you’ll find sprawling underground headquarters for sale, ready to be stocked with new military grade vehicles and weapons manufacturing equipment capable of developing highly sought after offensive and defensive technologies. As the residents of Los Santos know, the only thing more fun than crime is profit and should you choose to invest in this new business, some extremely shady customers are ready to pay top dollar for what you can deliver.

Stay tuned for more on Gunrunning, including specific business and research opportunities, details on the massive tactical, full-service Mobile Operation Centers complete with new weapon upgrades and deep customization, all new Weaponized Vehicles and more.

