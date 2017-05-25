Hanako: Honor & Blade Early Access in October

|
+Mpact Games announces October 9th is the early access release date for Hanako: Honor & Blade, their upcoming sword combat game set in feudal Japan. Word is this project has a touching symbolism to it: "It's a time of war, fighting for the future of Feudal Japan. Campaign through a symbolic journey of multiple online game modes and levels, each representing a different aspect of my mother's battle with cancer. Bring peace or chaos by becoming one of three types of samurai or a high-flying, grapple hook-wielding Ninja." Steam actually lists this as already in early access, but this is still months off. This hasn't stopped them from releasing this early access trailer, and they also offer these details on what to expect:
