Hanako: Honor & Blade Early Access in October

Journey Across Feudal Japan, on a symbolic campaign representing a personal trial of life and death of a lost loved one. Experience multiple levels and game modes to bring peace or chaos, in (up to) 24 player online battles.



Choose Warriors destined to decide the future of Japan: The Kenshi (Swordsman), Naginatashi (Pikeman), Ninja (Assassin) or Ite (Archer). All featuring their own style of combat, movement and weaponry.



Master Combat through discovery of different attacks, abilities and combos. Our combat system features multiple offensive stances driven by your movement, defensive techniques (such as the grappling hook) and abilities (ranging from acrobatic combos to multi-enemy sweeps to fire arrows).

+Mpact Games announces October 9th is the early access release date for, their upcoming sword combat game set in feudal Japan. Word is this project has a touching symbolism to it: "It's a time of war, fighting for the future of Feudal Japan. Campaign through a symbolic journey of multiple online game modes and levels, each representing a different aspect of my mother's battle with cancer. Bring peace or chaos by becoming one of three types of samurai or a high-flying, grapple hook-wielding Ninja." Steam actually lists this as already in early access, but this is still months off. This hasn't stopped them from releasing this early access trailer , and they also offer these details on what to expect: