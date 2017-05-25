 
Send News. Want a reply? Read this. More in the FAQ.   News Forum - All Forums - Mobile - PDA - RSS Headlines  RSS Headlines   Twitter  Twitter
Customize
User Settings
Styles:
LAN Parties
Upcoming one-time events:
United Kingdom 06/02

Regularly scheduled events

Hanako: Honor & Blade Early Access in October

[May 25, 2017, 8:28 pm ET] - 1 Comment

+Mpact Games announces October 9th is the early access release date for Hanako: Honor & Blade, their upcoming sword combat game set in feudal Japan. Word is this project has a touching symbolism to it: "It's a time of war, fighting for the future of Feudal Japan. Campaign through a symbolic journey of multiple online game modes and levels, each representing a different aspect of my mother's battle with cancer. Bring peace or chaos by becoming one of three types of samurai or a high-flying, grapple hook-wielding Ninja." Steam actually lists this as already in early access, but this is still months off. This hasn't stopped them from releasing this early access trailer, and they also offer these details on what to expect:

Journey Across Feudal Japan, on a symbolic campaign representing a personal trial of life and death of a lost loved one. Experience multiple levels and game modes to bring peace or chaos, in (up to) 24 player online battles.

Choose Warriors destined to decide the future of Japan: The Kenshi (Swordsman), Naginatashi (Pikeman), Ninja (Assassin) or Ite (Archer). All featuring their own style of combat, movement and weaponry.

Master Combat through discovery of different attacks, abilities and combos. Our combat system features multiple offensive stances driven by your movement, defensive techniques (such as the grappling hook) and abilities (ranging from acrobatic combos to multi-enemy sweeps to fire arrows).

Email Digg Facebook Twitter   Share More    

 

   Current Headlines
Rising Storm Game of the Year Edition for Free
Heroes of the Storm Turning Two
Vanquish Released
GTA Online: Gunrunning Next Month
Hanako: Honor & Blade Early Access in October
MidBoss Released
Acaratus Released
SUPERHOT VR Adds VIVE Support
Evening Crowdfunding Roundup
On Sale
Gatherings & Competitions
Evening Mobilization
Evening Metaverse
Evening Tech Bits
Evening Safety Dance
Evening Legal Briefs
etc., etc.
Into the Black
Grim Dawn Sells 1M Copies
Call of Duty: Black Ops 3 Multiplayer DLC Trial Pack Next Week 		  

 




Blue's News is a participant in Amazon Associates programs
and earns advertising fees by linking to Amazon.



footer

Blue's News logo

Copyright © 1996-2017 Stephen Heaslip. All rights reserved.
All trademarks are properties of their respective owners.

Privacy Policy.