MidBoss Released



In MidBoss, you start out as an imp – the weakest monster in the land. Tired of being bullied by the other monsters, you set off on a quest to reach the deepest levels of the dungeon, defeat the final boss, and take its place. You won’t remain a weak little imp for long, though: Possess the body of each enemy you kill, and use their powers to continue on your quest! Gain experience to level up and increase your imp’s base stats to provide major boosts to the bodies you possess. Master the powers of your possessed forms and equip them to your basic imp body to make it even stronger.



Explore a procedurally-generated death labyrinth filled with monsters, traps, potions, treasures, and more. Loot items and gear to further enhance your stats – but do so at your own risk: Cursed items are a thing – and if you equip them, you’ll have a bad time ...



Featuring a plethora of customizable modes, MidBoss also offers a variety of accessibility options to address color blindness, enable “queasy safe” mode, adjust screen shake, and more.