MidBoss Released

MidBoss is now available on itch.io and Steam, offering a Windows, macOS, and Linux game that combines roguelike elements, a monster trainer, and a possession mechanic. You can get a look at how this plays out in this previously released trailer. In most of these games you play as the adventurer, while in some you play as the dungeon keeper. In mid boss you play an ordinary mob. Here's word:
