 
Send News. Want a reply? Read this. More in the FAQ.   News Forum - All Forums - Mobile - PDA - RSS Headlines  RSS Headlines   Twitter  Twitter
Customize
User Settings
Styles:
LAN Parties
Upcoming one-time events:
United Kingdom 06/02

Regularly scheduled events

MidBoss Released

[May 25, 2017, 8:28 pm ET] - Post a Comment

MidBoss is now available on itch.io and Steam, offering a Windows, macOS, and Linux game that combines roguelike elements, a monster trainer, and a possession mechanic. You can get a look at how this plays out in this previously released trailer. In most of these games you play as the adventurer, while in some you play as the dungeon keeper. In mid boss you play an ordinary mob. Here's word:


In MidBoss, you start out as an imp – the weakest monster in the land. Tired of being bullied by the other monsters, you set off on a quest to reach the deepest levels of the dungeon, defeat the final boss, and take its place. You won’t remain a weak little imp for long, though: Possess the body of each enemy you kill, and use their powers to continue on your quest! Gain experience to level up and increase your imp’s base stats to provide major boosts to the bodies you possess. Master the powers of your possessed forms and equip them to your basic imp body to make it even stronger.

Explore a procedurally-generated death labyrinth filled with monsters, traps, potions, treasures, and more. Loot items and gear to further enhance your stats – but do so at your own risk: Cursed items are a thing – and if you equip them, you’ll have a bad time ...

Featuring a plethora of customizable modes, MidBoss also offers a variety of accessibility options to address color blindness, enable “queasy safe” mode, adjust screen shake, and more.

Email Digg Facebook Twitter   Share More    

 

   Current Headlines
Rising Storm Game of the Year Edition for Free
Heroes of the Storm Turning Two
Vanquish Released
GTA Online: Gunrunning Next Month
Hanako: Honor & Blade Early Access in October
MidBoss Released
Acaratus Released
SUPERHOT VR Adds VIVE Support
Evening Crowdfunding Roundup
On Sale
Gatherings & Competitions
Evening Mobilization
Evening Metaverse
Evening Tech Bits
Evening Safety Dance
Evening Legal Briefs
etc., etc.
Into the Black
Grim Dawn Sells 1M Copies
Call of Duty: Black Ops 3 Multiplayer DLC Trial Pack Next Week 		  

 




Blue's News is a participant in Amazon Associates programs
and earns advertising fees by linking to Amazon.



footer

Blue's News logo

Copyright © 1996-2017 Stephen Heaslip. All rights reserved.
All trademarks are properties of their respective owners.

Privacy Policy.