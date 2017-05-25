 
Acaratus Released

[May 25, 2017, 8:28 pm ET] - Post a Comment

Steam now offers Acaratus, a turn-based tactical RPG for Windows. This features medieval combat in steampunk mech suits, so it's ripped straight out of the history books. The launch trailer shows this off, and here are more details:

Acaratus has multiplayer and single player modes, both brimming with high-strategy challenges, which encourage players to plan their battle tactics in advance. Players can construct their own Steampunk inspired mecha units from highly customizable modular attachments and decide between ranged, melee, boosters and defensive parts. Weapons range from war hammers to longer ranged projectile-based weapons, such as cannons. Ability card decks can also be used by players as attack, defence or skill boosts to support their unique play styles and help them succeed in the deep tactical turn-based gameplay. Combat takes place in a mesmerising medieval Steampunk setting with randomised maps, or players can challenge each other in battle arenas. Acaratus is now available on Steam for $14.99/£10.99/€13.99.

