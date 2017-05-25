 
Send News. Want a reply? Read this. More in the FAQ.   News Forum - All Forums - Mobile - PDA - RSS Headlines  RSS Headlines   Twitter  Twitter
Customize
User Settings
Styles:
LAN Parties
Upcoming one-time events:
United Kingdom 06/02

Regularly scheduled events

SUPERHOT VR Adds VIVE Support

[May 25, 2017, 8:27 pm ET] - Post a Comment

Sorry about all the lower case characters that crept into that headline. Anyway, SUPERHOT VR now supports HTC VIVE HMDs, after launching with support for Oculus Rift headsets. Somewhere along the way the bullet time shooter got a SUPERHOT FOREVER update with some new features, so here's word on that:

SUPERHOT VR now also includes the massive SUPERHOT FOREVER update, bringing 20+ hours of new replayable challenges, achievements and hardcore endless levels to SUPERHOT VR's time-bending gameplay, including:

  • Test your aim where only headshots take out enemies.
  • Race against your best scores in bullet-time and real-time.
  • Try to complete the game without shooting.
  • Get hardcore with faster enemies and less reaction time.

Email Digg Facebook Twitter   Share More    

 

   Current Headlines
Rising Storm Game of the Year Edition for Free
Heroes of the Storm Turning Two
Vanquish Released
GTA Online: Gunrunning Next Month
Hanako: Honor & Blade Early Access in October
MidBoss Released
Acaratus Released
SUPERHOT VR Adds VIVE Support
Evening Crowdfunding Roundup
On Sale
Gatherings & Competitions
Evening Mobilization
Evening Metaverse
Evening Tech Bits
Evening Safety Dance
Evening Legal Briefs
etc., etc.
Into the Black
Grim Dawn Sells 1M Copies
Call of Duty: Black Ops 3 Multiplayer DLC Trial Pack Next Week 		  

 




Blue's News is a participant in Amazon Associates programs
and earns advertising fees by linking to Amazon.



footer

Blue's News logo

Copyright © 1996-2017 Stephen Heaslip. All rights reserved.
All trademarks are properties of their respective owners.

Privacy Policy.