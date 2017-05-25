 
PLAYERUNKNOWN'S BATTLEGROUNDS Patch Delayed

[May 25, 2017, 08:27 am ET] - 1 Comment

This tweet announces that the patch for PLAYERUNKNOWN'S BATTLEGROUNDS that was expected today is being postponed until next week (thanks PCGamesN). Here's word:

Due to several major issues w/ the Test Server build, we need to push the monthly update to next week to give us time to resolve them fully.

