Grim Dawn Sells 1M Copies

Crate Entertainment announces Grim Dawn
has now sold more than one
million copies since the release of this crowdfunded action/RPG for Windows.
Calling this an "epic milestone," they have put the game on sale to celebrate,
and note that they are almost finished with the game's expansion:
We at
Crate Entertainment are thrilled to announce that Grim Dawn has now sold over
one million copies on PC, plus over 200k copies of the Crucible arena mode DLC!
In celebration of this epic milestone, we’ve marked Grim Dawn 50% off through
our website until the end of May. It is also currently 50% off through Humble
Store, during their spring encore sale!
It’s crazy to think that this success story somehow arose from such humble and
uncertain beginnings, overcoming so many setbacks and challenges. I repeatedly
questioned what I was doing those first three, hard years of development.
Looking back, I think the only thing that kept me going on the bad days, was the
responsibility I felt to see it through, for the people who had invested time in
the project and those who supported us early on through our website. Even with
that drive to see it through, no matter my doubts, the later support of
thousands more backers on Kickstarter and Early Access, validated what we were
doing and gave us a real shot at making the dream a reality.
It was still a long road and lot of sweat and tears, from the 2012 Kickstarter
to our 2016 release but I had the great fortune to find amazing teammates who
made that journey a lot easier and the game much better than it could have been
otherwise. Much thanks must also go to my long-time friends “Rhis,” “Jmack” and
Brian Parnell (now working on his own project Praey for the Gods) – without
their early help; Grim Dawn may have never got off the ground.
Since the release of Grim Dawn, the Crate team has grown to 14 developers. We’re
now working to finish up the Grim Dawn expansion and, because we can never seem
to make things easy on ourselves, we’ve started some other projects as well.
We’re looking forward to getting the Grim Dawn expansion into the hands of fans
and we can’t wait to share news about our future projects. Until then, keep
perfecting your builds, collecting those crafting mats, making morally
questionable quest choices and remember it’s not healthy to spend too much time
in the void!
...Oh and try not to piss off any gods (or do?), keep away from Loxmere and
don’t eat too many untouched meals – who knows where they’ve been!
Sincerely,
Arthur and the Crate Team