Call of Duty: Black Ops 3 Multiplayer DLC Trial Pack Next Week

A Call of Duty blog post has word that on May 30th they will offer the Call of Duty: Black Ops 3 Multiplayer DLC Trial Pack, a 30-day free trial of the DLC for the shooter sequel. This will happen automatically, so this post on Steam explains how to opt out if for some reason you don't want to download all that. Here's word on the plan:
