Call of Duty: Black Ops 3 Multiplayer DLC Trial Pack Next Week

Next week, starting on Tuesday, May 30 at 10am/PDT, we’re kicking off the Call of Duty: Black Ops 3 Multiplayer DLC Trial Pack for PC, a 30-day free trial that will give players access to all of the multiplayer goodness found in all four Downloadable Content packs. Furthermore, all of the MP maps will be added to all of the playlists.



Already own the DLC?



Glad you asked. . .



If you already own the DLC that you’re playing, you’ll get a 2XP reward. The deal is even sweeter for Season Pass owners, who will receive 2XP on all multiplayer maps . And those offers last through the duration of the 30-day trial.