Call of Duty: Black Ops 3 Multiplayer DLC Trial Pack Next Week

[May 25, 2017, 08:27 am ET] - Post a Comment

A Call of Duty blog post has word that on May 30th they will offer the Call of Duty: Black Ops 3 Multiplayer DLC Trial Pack, a 30-day free trial of the DLC for the shooter sequel. This will happen automatically, so this post on Steam explains how to opt out if for some reason you don't want to download all that. Here's word on the plan:

Next week, starting on Tuesday, May 30 at 10am/PDT, we’re kicking off the Call of Duty: Black Ops 3 Multiplayer DLC Trial Pack for PC, a 30-day free trial that will give players access to all of the multiplayer goodness found in all four Downloadable Content packs. Furthermore, all of the MP maps will be added to all of the playlists.

Already own the DLC?

Glad you asked. . .

If you already own the DLC that you’re playing, you’ll get a 2XP reward. The deal is even sweeter for Season Pass owners, who will receive 2XP on all multiplayer maps. And those offers last through the duration of the 30-day trial.

