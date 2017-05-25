 
Free Witcher 2 for GWENT Testers

[May 25, 2017, 08:27 am ET] - 2 Comments

GameInformer.com has good news for those who participated in closed beta testing of GWENT: The Witcher Card Game now that it is in open beta, saying these testers are entitled to a free copy of The Witcher 2 (thanks GameSpot). They say the way to collect on this is pretty simple: "Simply log into the GOG account you used for the beta and follow the instructions to claim your copy before 8 a.m. EST [sic] on May 29."

