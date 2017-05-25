 
Sonder. Episode ONE Early Access

[May 25, 2017, 08:27 am ET]

Sonder. Episode ONE is now available for Windows on Steam as an early access release (and we see they've replaced the lowercase "s" in the title with an even more unconventional period along the way). This is actually late news on the early access, which first happened a couple of weeks ago, though the good news there is this post from last week saying all known crash bugs are now resolved. The plot combines a couple of sci-fi tropes as a mysterious early wake up call for some astronauts travelling in cryogenic sleep leads to a time-looping mystery. The developer's outlook on this is reflected in this line in their note to us about the release: "Sonder is a very peculiar game, with a lot of bold design choices – and it does not hold the player’s hand as they become aware of those choices. We are on Early Access in order to flesh out some of the unique features of the game, and get as much feedback from players as possible." Here's an early access release trailer, and here's a bit more:

Sonder. is a SciFi third-person Mystery Adventure game unlike anything you have ever played before. It is an interactive nonlinear time loop where you are in total control of space, time and the lives of everyone in it.

You are given a section of time to analyze - you can observe from the sidelines as the same mistakes are being made over and over again, or you can take control of any character, at any time and experience events from that character's unique perspective. Then you may guide them to the choices that will ultimately lead them to salvation - or bring them to their doom.

Time marches forward mercilessly for the characters, but for you it is merely a resource. You can restart the time loop at any time, as many times as you wish. You can rewind to any past point within the loop and attempt to change what happens from that point onward.

