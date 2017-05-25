|
Sonder. Episode ONE is now available for Windows on Steam as an early access release (and we see they've replaced the lowercase "s" in the title with an even more unconventional period along the way). This is actually late news on the early access, which first happened a couple of weeks ago, though the good news there is this post from last week saying all known crash bugs are now resolved. The plot combines a couple of sci-fi tropes as a mysterious early wake up call for some astronauts travelling in cryogenic sleep leads to a time-looping mystery. The developer's outlook on this is reflected in this line in their note to us about the release: "Sonder is a very peculiar game, with a lot of bold design choices – and it does not hold the player’s hand as they become aware of those choices. We are on Early Access in order to flesh out some of the unique features of the game, and get as much feedback from players as possible." Here's an early access release trailer, and here's a bit more:
