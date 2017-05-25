Hover : Revolt Of Gamers Next Week

|
Publisher The Sidekicks announces that Hover : Revolt Of Gamers will be officially released on May 31st after a two-plus year early access run (and jump) for this parkour game. Word is the release version includes end game content not present in the early access version, and they point the way to this YOGSCAST video (amateur freestyling warning) showing the game's progress. Here's word on the game, which seems almost like a footloose, futuristic strip of Kevin Bacon:
