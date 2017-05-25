 
Hover : Revolt Of Gamers Next Week

[May 25, 2017, 08:27 am ET] - Post a Comment

Publisher The Sidekicks announces that Hover : Revolt Of Gamers will be officially released on May 31st after a two-plus year early access run (and jump) for this parkour game. Word is the release version includes end game content not present in the early access version, and they point the way to this YOGSCAST video (amateur freestyling warning) showing the game's progress. Here's word on the game, which seems almost like a footloose, futuristic strip of Kevin Bacon:

The game takes place in ECP17, a high-tech city also called Hover City by its inhabitants and located on a distant planet. The Great Admin cut the communication with the Galactic Union and established a strong dictatorship. Having fun has become illegal and entertainment is banished.

You're in charge of a team of young rebels, the Gamers, fighting against the new anti-leisure laws oppressing the city. Equipped with high-tech gears allowing amazing jumps and speed, they roam the city to sabotage the propaganda, help citizens, and find a way to reach the Orbital Station. This way they could warn the Galactic Union and put an end to the oppression.

