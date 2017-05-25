 
Out of the Blue

[May 25, 2017, 08:27 am ET]

Happy Towel Day! Also, 40 years ago today was the debut of Star Wars, the movie eventually subtitled A New Hope. It's safe to say that at that time no one could have foreseen the impact this would make on our culture, as the ensuing years saw a sci-fi boom that still has ripples today, as the box office results of Guardians of the Galaxy, Vol. 2 can easily confirm. May the Force be with you, always.

Play: The Last Bunker.
Link: The $11 million it took to make “Star Wars” in 1977 was the best money ever spent in Hollywood.
Story: Manchester attack: Police 'not sharing information with US.'
Science: Kick-off for the 2017 LHC physics season - CERN. Thanks Dario.
Media: Valerian and the City of a Thousand Planets - Final Trailer.
Crashing a Lego-Porsche 911 GT3 R.
Reprise du Flyboard Air avec Franky Lake Havasu en Arizona. Thanks Hypothermia.

