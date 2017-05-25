Out of the Blue

|
Happy Towel Day! Also, 40 years ago today was the debut of Star Wars, the movie eventually subtitled A New Hope. It's safe to say that at that time no one could have foreseen the impact this would make on our culture, as the ensuing years saw a sci-fi boom that still has ripples today, as the box office results of Guardians of the Galaxy, Vol. 2 can easily confirm. May the Force be with you, always.
