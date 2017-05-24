 
Send News. Want a reply? Read this. More in the FAQ.   News Forum - All Forums - Mobile - PDA - RSS Headlines  RSS Headlines   Twitter  Twitter
Customize
User Settings
Styles:
LAN Parties
Upcoming one-time events:
United Kingdom 06/02

Regularly scheduled events

Awesomenauts Now Free-to-Play

[May 24, 2017, 7:58 pm ET] - Post a Comment

Steam News announces the promised free-to-play era is now underway for Awesomenauts. You can find all the details on how this works in this post, and here's the announcement:

Awesomenauts is Now Free to Play on Steam!

Conflict spans the stars as huge robot armies are locked in an enduring battle. Head out to the battlefields with your friends in this 3-on-3 action platformer. Best of all: it's completely free to play!

Email Digg Facebook Twitter   Share More    

 

   Current Headlines
Awesomenauts Now Free-to-Play
GWENT Open Beta
Fallout 4 Free Weekend
Divinity: Original Sin 2 in September
Conarium in June
Zombasite: Orc Schism Announced
Dead Alliance Announced
Galactic Civilizations III: Crusade Ludicrous Update
Quake Champions Trailer
Worlds Adrift Closed Beta
Kritika Online Closed Beta
Quarantine Released
Micro Machines World Series Trailer
Evening Patches
On Sale
Evening Interviews
Gatherings & Competitions
Evening Consolidation
Evening Mobilization
Evening Metaverse 		  

 




Blue's News is a participant in Amazon Associates programs
and earns advertising fees by linking to Amazon.



footer

Blue's News logo

Copyright © 1996-2017 Stephen Heaslip. All rights reserved.
All trademarks are properties of their respective owners.

Privacy Policy.