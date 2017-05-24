GWENT Open Beta

Time to make those cards sing.



CD PROJEKT RED just announced the start of Public Beta for GWENT: The Witcher Card Game for PC, Xbox One and PlayStation 4.



For those who still haven't felt its warm embrace, GWENT is an engrossing card game featuring creatures, characters, and lore from The Witcher series.



You can download GWENT from GOG.com and start playing immediately.



Moreover, since the game is powered by GOG Galaxy, those playing on PC will be able to do battle with their Xbox One and PS4 friends!



“Public Beta is an important step towards GWENT’s final release,” said Marcin Iwiński, co-founder of CD PROJEKT RED. “We’re opening the gates to everyone who wanted to play, but didn’t make it into the Closed Beta, and — at the same time — we’re introducing some pretty significant content and gameplay changes like adding animated versions of cards for every card in the game, new starter decks, or how weather cards work,” Iwiński adds. “I’m extra curious how all of the community feedback we’ve incorporated will resonate with both current players and those who’re just starting. Please keep the feedback coming, we’re listening!”



In addition to the cinematic trailer, CD PROJEKT RED has also released a gameplay video presenting GWENT’s features (you can watch them both below), and a set of faction videos covering the playstyles of each of the game’s five factions.



More information about GWENT and the Public Beta is available in the FAQ section of playgwent.com.